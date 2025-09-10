.ART Launches Major TIME TO ART Campaign with Artist Medina Kasimova During Berlin Art Week 2025

Time To ART - Berlin Art Week 2025, Artist: Medina Kasimova Time To ART - Berlin Art Week 2025, Artist: Medina Kasimova www.art.art

567 digital billboards illuminate Berlin through September 14

Our mission has always been to make art accessible to everyone — and this collaboration is a perfect example of that vision in action.” — Mathieu France, CEO of Artcrush.com

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During this year’s Berlin Art Week, .ART Registry unveils TIME TO ART, a dynamic public art project created by multidisciplinary artist Medina Kasimova. From September 9–14, 2025, Berlin’s streets, stations, and landmark sites will be transformed into a living digital gallery. For six days, the city’s digital billboards — screens typically reserved for commercial advertising — will instead become canvases for art, immersing the public in a luminous series of digital artworks.

For the duration of the campaign, 567 digital billboards will illuminate Berlin — from shopping windows and roadways to subway and train stations — presenting Medina Kasimova’s dreamlike cycle of works: Spring, Winter, Flowers, and Depth. Originating from her oil paintings, these pieces reflect the organic rhythms of nature while migrating fluidly from canvas to screen, dissolving the boundaries between the physical and digital realms. Developed in close collaboration with Medina’s studio, each generative art piece is trained on her original oil paintings and guided by artist-written prompts.

The project is realised in partnership with Artcrush Gallery, with the support of STROËER and BLOWUP MEDIA.

Mathieu France, CEO of Artcrush.com, comments:

“We’re thrilled to give Medina Kasimova and .ART citywide visibility in Berlin. Our mission has always been to make art accessible to everyone — and this collaboration is a perfect example of that vision in action.”

The TIME TO ART project will engage millions of Berliners during one of the city’s most important cultural moments, Berlin Art Week, transforming urban space into a platform for art.

ABOUT MEDINA KASIMOVA

Medina Kasimova works across oil painting, sculpture, stained glass, mosaics, and digital media. Her practice explores resilience, transformation, and interconnectedness, rooted in personal experiences of inner strength and vulnerability.

Medina Kasimova has exhibited internationally, including Times Square (2024–2025), COP29 in Baku (2024), Art Basel Miami (2024), Art Basel Hong Kong (2025), and forthcoming exhibitions in Seoul, Taipei, and Miami later this year. Her metaverse solo show, From Canvas to Code, launched in July 2025 in FATVillage Metaverse, powered by IMX3.art. As the official artist for the .ART Registry, Kasimova represents its philanthropic initiative The Healing Power of Art, highlighting art’s role in emotional and psychological restoration.

Artist Website: www.medina.art

ABOUT .ART REGISTRY

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 581,384 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object—be it physical or digital. ID.art and the acquisition of HUG in late 2024 establishes .ART Registry as a leading online gallery for artistic talent.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Healing Power of Art Initiative, to promote the therapeutic benefits of art. Learn more at www.art.art. Register .ART domains at www.get.art or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.

ABOUT ARTCRUSH

Founded in 2022, Artcrush Gallery pioneered the integration of digital art into urban landscapes, starting from Brussels and expanding globally. By collaborating with forward-thinking media partners, Artcrush has redefined public space, transforming high-tech billboards into vibrant cultural platforms.

Artcrush is reshaping how the world experiences art — making it accessible to everyone and woven into the rhythm of city life. Through large-scale displays, educational initiatives, and interactive storytelling, the gallery brings digital artworks to millions, turning everyday cityscapes into immersive artistic encounters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.