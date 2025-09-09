JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent label Diva Underground Records, under the creative direction of Intelligent Diva Music, proudly announces the release of “I’m A Virgo” — a revolutionary duet between fictional AI artist Rah’ Cia and human recording artist Intelligent Diva. Releasing on September 11, 2025, this single represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of hybrid artistry — where independent human creators use AI not as tools, but as expressive performance partners.Rah’ Cia is the third fictional AI artist created by Chincia Kenner, the founder of Intelligent Diva Music and the sole originator behind all AI characters developed under her label Diva Underground Records. She was brought to life using Scoreflow GPT, the proprietary system Chincia Kenner engineered to support full-spectrum AI music creation — from songwriting to character development.“I built Rah’Cia to perform with me, not just to generate output,” says Chincia Kenner. “Every lyric, harmony, and movement reflects my creative voice — she exists because I imagined her into reality.”How the Song Was Made:AI Artist Creation: Rah’ Cia was fully created and vocally directed by Chincia Kenner using Scoreflow GPT — joining two other AI artists developed for Diva Underground Records’ narrative music projects.Lyrics and Composition: All lyrics were written by Chincia Kenner. For the music structure, she identified all of the requirements for the composition of the song prior to entering them into her Scoreflow GPT. She used her customized GPT Scoreflow to assist with the prompt text for Tad. Ai. Tad. Ai limits your description to 300 characters and has a set of filter chips also that you can choose. When Tad. AI’s output didn’t meet the creative brief, Chincia Kenner restructured and enhanced them manually.Studio Arrangement: Working with engineer Stone Schaeffer, Intelligent Diva stacked and layered vocals across multiple ranges, replacing flawed AI sections and building a quartet-style performance.Visual Identity: Fashion and visuals — including the cover art and upcoming cinematic content — were crafted by Chincia Kenner using IDM Architecture Contour GPT in collaboration with The New Black.Why “I’m A Virgo” Is Historic:True AI-Human Harmony: Not alternating verses — Rah’Cia and Intelligent Diva sing together in real-time harmonies and vocal textures.Independent Authorship: Chincia Kenner conceived, built, wrote, arranged, and vocally directed the entire project without third-party ownership or label interference.Creative Technology in Action: AI was not used to accelerate creative decisions, or used to make decision at all. All of the decisions were made by Chincia Kenner. Ai was not 100% with all of the outputs, and some tools also had limitations. It was Chincia’s decision making, and expertise of the tools which allowed her to think outside of the box, in to satisfy her requirements of receiving an output meeting her expectations.Efficient Innovation: Completed for ≈ $5.5K instead of the traditional ≈ $35K — proving that AI can unlock both creativity and cost efficiency resulting in 84.3% cost savings.“I’m A Virgo” will be released worldwide on September 11, 2025, alongside a bold visual narrative introducing Rah ’Cia’s character arc and duet performance.About Intelligent Diva Music:Founded by Chincia Kenner, Intelligent Diva Music is a tech-forward, independent music and media company. It is the parent of Diva Underground Records, home to original human and AI artist projects created in-house under Chincia Kenner’s artistic vision.DISCLAIMER:Rah’ Cia is a fictional AI artist created and vocally directed by Chincia Kenner using Score flow GPT. All vocals, lyrics, arrangements, and production are the original work of the author.Follow Intelligent Diva :Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/intelligentdivamusic/ Website: https://intelligentdivamusic.com/ You Tube: (1299) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlKB98RGOXWdgX0z0Yv7tg Check Us Out On Roku: IdmTV Channels | TV Apps | Roku Channel Store | RokuCheck US Out On Vimeo: Intelligent DivaShop with Us: Shop at IDM Merch Boutique | Intelligent Diva I CANNOT | A Unique and Limited Edition Footwear brandCheck out our books on Amazon: Amazon.com: Self-Guide To Starting a Music Career as An Independent Music Artist eBook : Kenner, Chincia, Kenner, Chincia : Kindle StoreAmazon.com: Inside The World Of Digital Marketing eBook : Kenner, Chincia: Kindle Store Amazon.com: Collaborating With Artificial Intelligence: 9798882752919: Kenner, Chincia: Books

