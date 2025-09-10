Fear on the Rise: 1Q's Engaged Hispanic Respondents Speak Out on Immigration Crackdowns

At 1Q, we empower all consumers to safely share their voices. The trust our Hispanic users place in us reflects the integrity of our platform and our commitment to protecting their privacy.” — Keith Rinzler, Founder & CEO of 1Q

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1Q , a leading U.S.-based consumer insights company known for its 100% verified human member base and zero survey fraud platform, continues to see high participation from its Hispanic panelists even in the face of heightened immigration enforcement activity.Recent findings from the Immigration Research Initiative reveal a growing reluctance among Hispanic respondents to answer sensitive survey questions fueled by fears of government tracking and deportation. An Urban Institute study reported a 15% decline in visits to retail and entertainment venues after immigration enforcement actions, with grocery store sales falling up to 10%.Despite these challenges, 1Q has not observed a decline in survey participation from its Hispanic panelists. This includes harder-to-reach groups such as Spanish-only speakers and bilingual respondents. In fact, the continued engagement from these users is providing brands with essential insights into the differences among Spanish-only, bilingual, and English-dominant Hispanic consumers.Hispanic consumers have become a key focus for beer and other CPG categories in light of changes under the new administration. To understand the impact of recent immigration policy and ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) activity, leading alcoholic beverage consultancy Bump Williams Consulting (BWC) surveyed 200 Hispanic families across all 50 states through 1Q.Key findings from BWC’s research:- 75% of core Hispanic beer drinkers (ages 21–55) reported “fear in shopping today,” potentially contributing to recent sales softness.- Retailers in heavily Hispanic markets reported 20–30% declines in foot traffic, while hotels, bars, restaurants, and casinos noted 20%+ drops in occupancy.- Asked whether President Trump’s reelection “impacted your willingness, ability and/or caused any concerns about going out and shopping,” 46% said their shopping behavior has been affected, with an additional 21% expressing concerns over going out shopping.- 77% reported that friends, family, or co-workers share these concerns.BWC received full results from 1Q within one hour.In another example, a major CPG client leveraged 1Q for insights into the behaviors and preferences of 500 Hispanic snack and biscuit consumers, ages 18–65, to help guide their commercial strategy. Like many national brands, they recognize that Hispanics are one of the fastest-growing demographic groups in the U.S., with increasing economic, cultural, and social influence.The client requested a sample of 500 Hispanics, evenly distributed across three language segments: Spanish-only speakers, bilingual individuals, and English-only speakers of Hispanic descent.Our clients received thoughtful feedback from all three groups in less than 24 hours.“1Q is an excellent tool for conducting quick-turnaround surveys when targeting English or Spanish speakers and first, second- or third-generation Hispanics. It also offers the flexibility to conduct more robust research with diverse Hispanic audiences, supporting traditional quantitative surveys as well. This versatility makes it a reliable option for both agile checks and deeper insights,” said Maria Parra, Principal Qualitative Lead at Ingenium Research.As a consumer-first company, 1Q was built on the foundation of Consumer Empowerment. Unlike traditional research platforms, 1Q pays respondents instantly for each response, in cash via PayPal or as a donation to a charity of their choice. This unique incentive model is paired with a steadfast commitment to user privacy. PII (personally identifiable information) is never shared with clients without permission.1Q’s Commitments to Respondents and Customers:- Instancy: Respond to a question and get paid instantly through PayPal.- Privacy: PII is never shared with brands or clients without permission.- 100% Guaranteed Human Panel: No bots, no phantom responses. Only real, verified people.- Zero Survey Fraud: Fraud prevention is built into the platform, with a proprietary model that focuses on prevention by removing the primary incentive for fraud.- Radical Transparency: Clear pricing and full visibility into panel composition and compensation.About 1Q1Q is transforming the consumer insights industry with its real-time, mobile-first platform and radically transparent approach. With over 1 million opt-in panel members across the U.S., 1Q enables brands to engage directly with consumers instantly, authentically, and securely.Built on a pay-per-response model at just $1 per response per question, 1Q’s platform offers a wide variety of formats, from multiple-choice and open-ended responses to image tests and photo submissions. No contracts or minimums required.Clients include Fortune 500 brands, top market research firms, marketing agencies, and consultancies across all industries.

