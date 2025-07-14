1Q Creates the World’s First Prescription-Verified GLP-1 Research Panel

A 1,000-person, prescription-verified GLP-1 user panel created in a single day by data quality leader 1Q.

Thanks to our Radically Simple® interface and more than 1 million guaranteed human members who are ready to engage, our customers are creating custom panels every day!” — Keith Rinzler, Founder and CEO of 1Q

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1Q , well known for its guaranteed 100% human member base and zero survey fraud platform, is a leading U.S.-based consumer insights company.One of 1Q's key differentiators is that its customers can create complex, proprietary consumer panels within minutes. In response to growing demand from clients seeking to understand how the rising popularity of GLP-1 drugs is affecting their businesses, 1Q created a prescription-verified panel of 1,000 GLP-1 drug users in a single day. That panel is now available to all 1Q customers.In addition to the 1,000 current GLP-1 users, other targeted panels were also created, including:- Use GLP-1 for diabetes – 300- Use GLP-1 for weight loss – 700- Lapsed users – 1,400- Open to trying – 9,400Thanks to the Radical Simplicityof the 1Q platform, these numbers can be significantly and quickly increased upon customer request.1Q’s GLP-1 premium panel allows brands to engage directly with consumers currently using popular medications like Ozempic and Wegovy for diabetes and/or weight loss, as well as lapsed users and those open to trying these medications. Unique to 1Q, current users are verified through a prescription review using the platform’s photo-response capability.Brands using 1Q’s GLP-1 custom panel can gain deep insights into why and how people start using GLP-1 medications. They can test marketing messages, ads, and packaging concepts; measure brand awareness and perception; explore changes in eating, shopping, and lifestyle habits; and identify support needs, side effects, and reasons for discontinuation. They can also gauge interest in related products like supplements or wellness apps; track social media influence and word-of-mouth behavior; co-create new product or service ideas with real users; follow user journeys from diagnosis to medication and beyond through one-on-one interviews and focus groups; forecast trends in weight management, health, and nutrition; and even receive photos of meals consumed while on the medication—and more.Early insights from the GLP-1 panel reveal the following trends:- Older generations are the most likely to use GLP-1 medications, with a significant portion relying on them for diabetes management compared to younger cohorts.- Millennials show the highest openness to trying GLP-1 medications, while Gen Z adults are the most likely to be lapsed users.- Household income plays a major role in GLP-1 awareness and usage. Individuals earning under $50K annually are least familiar with the medications, while those earning over $100K are significantly more open to trying them.1Q developed a proprietary closed-loop, “push-model” of survey delivery that completely removes all fraudster incentives by removing the ability of respondents to choose to take more surveys. This revolutionary preventative approach allows 1Q to guarantee its customers Zero Survey Fraud.The company leverages a proprietary, permission-based insights panel of over 1 million double-opted-in U.S. members—and never works with third-party panel aggregators or exchanges.Most traditional market research companies rely on fraud detection software to remove bad data, with varying results.“When it comes to survey fraud, detection is NOT prevention!” said Rinzler. “Our member base is guaranteed 100% human and certified Bot-Free.”According to the Insights Association’s Data Quality Benchmark Initiative, which 1Q participated in, over 40% of survey responses are typically removed for fraud and other quality issues.In January, Rinzler penned an open letter to the consumer insights industry, warning of the risks the industry faces if survey fraud continues unchecked. The letter was published by industry stalwart Quirk’s Magazine and is available HERE About1Q’s Radically Transparentpricing is accessible for companies of all sizes—$1 per response per question, with no minimums or contracts required. Formats available on the self-serve platform range from multiple-choice to long-form open-ended responses, image comparisons, mobile-friendly grids, photo-response, and more. Askverts(1Q’s term for surveys) can range from one to thirty-plus questions.Clients include Fortune 500 companies, market research firms, advertising and marketing agencies, and consulting firms across every industry. 1Q has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 “America’s Fastest Growing Private Company” and a top 10 company in several categories in Greenbook’s GRIT Report Top 50.Survey MethodologySurvey conducted by 1Q among 22,000+ U.S. adults ages 18+. Administered via 1Q’s permission-based app and text platform, which is certified bot-free by cybersecurity firm Avertium. Margin of error ±0.69%.

