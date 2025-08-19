1Q Refuses to Announce Its Latest AI Feature

All the AI features in the world are meaningless if the data is fraudulent or unverified. We’re not here to add to the noise-we’re here to deliver truth. That starts with data you can actually trust.” — Keith Rinzler, Founder & CEO of 1Q

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era dominated by flashy AI announcements, U.S. - based consumer insights company 1Q is taking a different approach. Instead of unveiling its latest AI capability with fanfare, 1Q is making a bold statement: AI is only as good as the data behind it.Putting Data Quality FirstAI is transforming industries, including market research. But experts warn that advanced tools can’t fix poor-quality data. As Dr. Charles Simon, AI expert and Forbes Tech Council member, states:“AI only magnifies what's already in your data; if you start with noise or fraud, you get amplified nonsense.”MIT Sloan Management Review echoes this sentiment:“You can have all of the fancy tools, but if your data quality is not good, you’re nowhere.”1Q’s platform is built on a closed-loop system that ensures every response comes from a real, verified person. Unlike other providers that rely on external panel vendors and third-party exchanges, 1Q maintains full control over its respondent network, eliminating the uncertainty of hidden sourcing or black-box data chains.Recent research underscores the urgency: The usable response rate for online surveys has plummeted from 75% to as low as 10%, largely due to AI-powered bots and survey fraud.“We found a substantial decline in usable responses… from 75 to 10% in recent years due to survey fraud,” said Natalia Pinzón, lead author of AI-powered fraud and the erosion of online survey integrity.Yes, 1Q Uses AI Responsibly1Q incorporates AI and automation behind the scenes to enhance efficiency and offers optional AI tools like open-end text analysis. But the company is clear: the value lies not in the AI itself, but in the quality of the input data.“Even the most advanced AI algorithms can yield flawed results if the underlying data is of low quality,” said Altay Ataman, AI researcher.With 1Q, every response is human, every dataset is transparent, and every client has full visibility - what the company calls Radical TransparencyEducating Clients, Not Distracting ThemInstead of pushing AI as a silver bullet, 1Q empowers clients to get the most out of existing tools by teaching them how to pair cutting-edge tech with clean, reliable data.“Uploading survey results into a large language model isn’t revolutionary,” added Rinzler. “But giving clients fraud-free, real-time, verified data they can trust - that is.”1Q’s Commitment:- 100% Guaranteed Human Panel - Every respondent is verified. No bots. No third-party panel sourcing.- Zero Survey Fraud - Industry-leading fraud prevention, not just detection.- Radical Transparency- Full pricing and respondent compensation shown side-by-side, plus access to raw data - always.About 1Q1Q is a revolutionary consumer engagement platform delivering 100% human-verified insights and guaranteed zero survey fraud. Clients engage directly with over 1 million opt-in panel members across the U.S. in real time via mobile, with respondents paid instantly through PayPal. Pricing is simple - $1 per response per question, with no minimums or contracts. The platform supports a wide range of formats, including multiple choice, open-end text, photo uploads, and image comparisons. 1Q’s industry-leading geo-targeting lets you reach audiences based on their home location, current location, past visits, or future destinations.Used by Fortune 500 companies, market research firms, agencies, and consultancies, 1Q has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 company and featured in the Top 10 GRIT Report.

