Soul Housing’s Outreach Team Provides Compassionate Support Across South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soul Housing ’s commitment to care extends well outside its doors. Amir Brandon, an overnight staff monitor and member of the Mobile Response Team, is one example. His daily outreach exemplifies the organization’s mission as one defined by compassion and connection.Having grown up in South Los Angeles, Amir has spent the past two years giving back by helping Soul Housing remain a safe and welcoming place for participants recovering from homelessness. During overnight shifts, he manages internal security, assists with medical needs, and helps resolve disputes.“I try to be a listener,” Amir said. “People sometimes just want to be heard.”Yet he also sees the deeper struggles facing those outside the facility walls.“What I'm seeing out there is basically just desperation and poverty,” he said. “They’re hungry. Many don’t have the medical care they need.”Through staff like Amir, the outreach Soul Housing recuperative care provides goes much further than services required or funded. One way he demonstrates this dedication is by delivering surplus fresh, sealed meals directly to neighbors in need.“Why put food in the trash when the community needs food to eat as well?” he pointed out. “My boss lets me go out in the community to get food out and to help them with their needs. So that’s more community-based outreach to them, and it works both ways: the respect is there with them and with the staff.”For Amir, this role is a continuation of his lifelong dedication to the neighborhood, which he attributes to his own personal role model.“My brother, I adored and respected—he was always in the community, doing full programs,” Amir explained. “By me being raised here, I know most of the people—fathers, mothers, aunties—I know what they need here.”Amir views the program’s strength as its grounding in the local fabric.“Soul Housing is a family-based organization,” he said. “We have staff here that's family-oriented—mothers and sons and daughters from the same community right here. That's a blessing.”CEO Casey Reinholtz emphasized that this approach reflects the organization’s deep roots in the city.“Soul Housing is not an outsider,” Reinholtz said. “They've been here for a decade in South Los Angeles, and they've changed the face of South LA. They've changed the economy on the Figueroa strip.”In fact, their choice of location is by design.“Our hub actually sits on Figueroa and Florence, so that we're in the heart of it,” Reinholtz explained. “We're not up in some high-rise. We're not trying to hide away from the problem. We’re in the heart of the problem, so we can help solve the problem.”Ultimately, it’s the passion of its employees that helps enable Soul Housing to live up to its name.“I love it, giving back in a hands-on way,” Amir said. “A lot of it has to do with redemption, so I do it for my soul.”About Soul HousingFounded in 2016, Soul Housing is California’s largest provider of recuperative care for people experiencing homelessness, operating 17 facilities statewide with approximately 1,500 active beds. The organization provides short-term, medically supported housing for individuals transitioning from hospitalization or unsheltered conditions. With 24/7 clinical staffing, behavioral health services, and a proven care advocacy model, Soul Housing specializes in stabilizing high-acuity participants who do not require hospitalization but need more than shelter. Its recovery-centered environments prioritize structure, safety, and dignity by meeting people where they are while helping them move forward.

