Summit Haus, a Parker Gem, Goes to Market -10811 Shadow Pines Rd

PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engel & Völkers Denver is thrilled to announce an extraordinary new estate—“ Summit Haus ”, located at 10811 Shadow Pines Road, Parker, Colorado 80138. Completed in 2023, this newly constructed estate represents the apex of luxury living in the region—both figuratively and literally—nestled atop the two highest elevation lots across all of Douglas County.Spanning 4.73 acres, this striking residence boasts an expansive 6,962 sq. ft. of luxurious living space, featuring six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an array of exceptional amenities throughout.Perched at the summit of Parker’s most elevated terrain, Summit Haus offers unrivaled, sweeping vistas of the Colorado Front Range and the Denver skyline. The setting ensures breathtaking sunrises and sunsets, making every moment at home feel like a private retreat.This is Truly Contemporary Luxury Tailored for Family Living.Interior Highlights:Spacious and elegantly designed, the estate features six bedrooms (three on the main level, one primary suite upstairs, and two in the finished walk‑out basement) and seven baths (six full and one half) .The home comes turn-key complete; ready for immediate comfort and style .Premium amenities include built-in A/V systems, ceiling fans, a wet bar, sound system, high ceilings, a kitchen island, pantry, open floor plan, outdoor pool, hot tub, tennis court, and more .Flooring throughout is a sophisticated mix of carpet, stone, and wood, offering both warmth and visual elegance .The basement is fully finished and provides walk-out access, adding functional space and seamless indoor-outdoor living .Equipped with a wet bar and generous open areas, the home is perfect for hosting gatherings and family entertainment .Comfort & ConveniencesState-of-the-art climate control including radiant floor heating and central air conditioning ensures year-round comfort .The kitchen includes panoramic modern appliances: a double oven, wine cooler, dishwasher, bar fridge, microwave, refrigerator, range, and more .Parking & Exterior AmenitiesAn oversized, heated garage offers three attached parking spaces plus additional uncovered areas and a stylish circular drivewayNew Construction sitting on the two highest LOTS in Douglas County. A must see Rare Estate with Denver skyline views20 Meter Full-size Swimming PoolPool HouseFull-size Basketball CourtFull-size Tennis CourtIn ground TrampolineBacking to 100 Acres of Open Space2 Separate LotsArchitectural Elegance Meets Resort-Style LivingEvery detail of Summit Haus conveys an atmosphere of modern craftsmanship and refined luxury—from soaring vaulted ceilings and an inviting entrance foyer to expansive, well-appointed living spaces that flow effortlessly into the stunning Colorado landscape.Estate ProfileFeature DetailsLocation Parker, CO (Douglas County)Lot Size 4.73 acresYear Built 2023Total Living Space ~6,962 sq. ft.Bedrooms 6Bathrooms 7 (Six full, One half)Heating & Cooling Radiant Floor Heating, Central AirNotable Features Furnished, A/V Built-In, Wet Bar, High-Speed Internet, Walk-Out BasementGarage & Parking Heated 3-Car Garage, Circular DrivewaySpecial Viewpoints Front Range, Denver SkylineConstruction Status New Construction, Two Combined ParcelsStrategic Listing DetailsListed by Bo Palazola of Engel & Völkers Denver, Summit Haus is now available by private appointment only .This estate is positioned at the absolute apex in Parker and offers a rare opportunity for privacy, panoramic views, and modern elegance—all in one.About Engel & Völkers DenverEngel & Völkers is an internationally renowned real estate firm specializing in high-end properties and personalized client service. With deep expertise in Colorado’s luxury market, the Denver office is dedicated to curating exceptional experiences for discerning buyers and sellers alike.Redefine Your Vision of Home — Schedule Your Private Tour TodaySummit Haus is more than a residence—it’s an elevated lifestyle where panoramic Colorado scenery meets uncompromising design. To learn more or to schedule an exclusive viewing, please reach out to Bo Palazola at (850) 687‑0700 or bo.palazola@evrealestate.comAddress:10811 Shadow Pines RoadParker, CO 80138

