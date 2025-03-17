Record-Breaking Sale of 104 Penn Lode Drive Elevates Breckenridge Luxury Real Estate Market

Bo Palazola sets a new Breckenridge record with the $14.85M sale of 104 Penn Lode Dr, marking another milestone in his $400M+ luxury sales career.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark transaction that underscores the escalating value of Breckenridge's luxury real estate market, 104 Penn Lode Drive has been sold for an unprecedented $14,850,000, setting a new high for the area. This monumental sale was orchestrated by Bo Palazola, the #1 luxury listing broker in Breckenridge and a distinguished advisor with Engel & Völkers Breckenridge.Nestled within the exclusive Shock Hill neighborhood, 104 Penn Lode Drive epitomizes mountain modern luxury. Designed by the acclaimed Suzanne Allen-Guerra, this 8,220-square-foot masterpiece boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, meticulously crafted for both grand entertaining and intimate family gatherings. The home features three kitchens, three living areas, seven fireplaces, four fire pits, a four-car garage, a five-star spa, hot tub, elevator, full bar, and a wine room. The innovative floor plan includes a two-bedroom casita that can be entirely locked off from the main residence, offering unparalleled privacy and flexibility.Strategically positioned just steps away from a private gondola station, residents enjoy seamless ski-in/ski-out access and effortless connectivity to downtown Breckenridge. The property offers commanding views of Peak 8 from every room and overlooks the serene Cucumber Gulch Open Space. State-of-the-art audio and security systems, all controllable via smartphone, further enhance the home's appeal.A New Milestone in Bo Palazola’s Stellar CareerThis sale marks another career-defining achievement for Bo Palazola, further solidifying his status as the top luxury broker in Summit County. With over $400 million in personal sales volume, Bo has set multiple records, including the highest sale in Breckenridge history and several of the top sales in Summit County. His ability to curate high-net-worth connections, execute data-driven marketing strategies, and leverage Engel & Völkers’ global luxury network has made him the go-to expert for elite buyers and sellers in Colorado’s most prestigious mountain communities.“This sale is a testament to Breckenridge’s growing prominence in the ultra-luxury market,” said Bo Palazola. “With our global marketing reach, exclusive buyer network, and a deep understanding of high-end real estate, we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in Summit County.”This transaction not only highlights the allure of Breckenridge's luxury properties but also signifies a robust and dynamic real estate market poised for continued growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.