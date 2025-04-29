$21 Million Listing at 422 Timber Trail Road to Set The Record as the Most Expensive Home Ever Offered in Breckenridge

The stunning front of this home Great Room for Timber Trail Living Room 422 Timber Trail Living Space Luxury Fire Pit Off the Slopes

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ultra-luxury real estate market in Breckenridge, Colorado is about to be redefined. 422 Timber Trail Road, a mountain-modern ski-in/ski-out estate located on the prestigious slopes of Peak 8, has officially hit the market this week with an unprecedented asking price of $21,000,000. This marks the highest list price ever recorded for a single-family home in Breckenridge, setting the stage for a potential record-breaking sale that would redefine pricing thresholds across Summit County.Positioned slope-side on Trygve’s ski run with private access to Breckenridge Ski Resort, the property is more than just a residence—it’s a statement of alpine luxury, exclusivity, and global aspiration.An Architectural Tour de Force in the Colorado RockiesOriginally constructed by award-winning Pinnacle Mountain Homes, 422 Timber Trail Road spans 8,072 square feet of expertly designed space over five levels. The home includes eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a full suite of luxury resort-style amenities that cater to the most discerning global buyers.Inside, the home boasts a soaring three-story artisan rock wall, a glass elevator connecting all five floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows framing panoramic mountain views. The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with top-of-the-line Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, custom cabinetry, and quartzite countertops. Entertaining is effortless with a dedicated game room, billiards lounge, wet bar, and a private theater. After a day on the slopes, homeowners can retreat to the spa-inspired steam room, relax in the 14-person outdoor hot tub, or gather around the grand gas firepit just feet from the ski run.In 2016, the home earned sweeping accolades by winning all eight awards in its category at the Summit County Parade of Homes, including Best Overall, Best Curb Appeal, and Best Interior Design. It remains one of the most architecturally distinguished homes ever constructed in Breckenridge.Breckenridge Enters the Global Luxury ArenaOnce known primarily for its charming ski town appeal, Breckenridge is gaining rapid traction as a global destination for high-net-worth individuals, thanks to its unique blend of outdoor adventure, privacy, tax advantages, and elevated luxury offerings. No property better embodies this new frontier than 422 Timber Trail Road.“This home represents the evolution of Breckenridge from a beloved ski resort into a true global luxury destination,” said Bo Palazola, the listing broker. “At $21 million, we’re no longer just competing with Aspen or Vail—we’re speaking directly to international luxury buyers who demand mountain lifestyle without compromise.”Engel & Völkers Breckenridge: Local Presence, Global PrestigeDriving this high-end momentum is Engel & Völkers Breckenridge, a division of the internationally revered Engel & Völkers brand. With shops in over 30 countries and more than 1,000 locations globally, Engel & Völkers brings an unmatched combination of local expertise, global marketing power, and curated luxury service.What sets the brokerage apart is its ability to position Colorado properties on an international stage through the EDGE platform—an exclusive marketing ecosystem offering:✔ Premium placement on sites like Mansion Global, Financial Times, and JamesEdition✔ Native-language syndication across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East✔ Multi-channel digital advertising through Meta, Google Display Network, YouTube, and Taboola✔ Data-driven targeting for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and international buyer pools“Properties like 422 Timber Trail Road deserve more than a ‘for sale’ sign and a Zillow listing,” said a spokesperson from Engel & Völkers Breckenridge. “They demand curated storytelling, strategic positioning, and global exposure. That’s the Engel & Völkers standard.”Bo Palazola: A Market-Moving Force in BreckenridgeBehind the historic listing is Bo Palazola, the #1 Luxury Listing Broker in Breckenridge and among the top-producing agents in all of Colorado. With a reputation built on precision marketing, elite client service, and a commanding social media presence, Bo has become the go-to advisor for developers, investors, and ultra-luxury homeowners alike.In 2024 alone, Palazola’s portfolio included over a dozen multimillion-dollar listings and successful closings, including several co-listed estates and ski-in/ski-out homes across Summit County and the Front Range. His unique ability to create viral momentum around listings has redefined how luxury properties are marketed in mountain towns.“Selling luxury today requires more than a license—it requires a brand, a network, and a strategy,” said Palazola. “422 Timber Trail Road isn’t just a listing. It’s a flagship opportunity to showcase what we do at the highest level.”With more than 80,000 engaged social media followers and a proprietary lead funnel that combines AI-powered targeting with international syndication, Bo Palazola’s listings reach the buyers others can't.Property Highlights: 422 Timber Trail Road✔ 8,072 SF | 8 Bedrooms | 9 Bathrooms✔ Direct ski-in/ski-out access on Peak 8’s Trygve’s run✔ Glass elevator, three-story rock wall, and luxury finishes throughout✔ Award-winning design – Best Overall, Parade of Homes✔ Entertainment lounge, theater, spa, game room, ski locker room✔ 14-person hot tub and outdoor fire pit on private patio✔ Listed at $21,000,000 — the highest ask in Breckenridge historyA Historic Opportunity for a New StandardThe launch of 422 Timber Trail Road isn’t just about a price tag—it’s a moment of transformation. This property ushers in a new era where Breckenridge is no longer just “Colorado’s best-kept secret” but a primary target market for global wealth migration, second-home investment, and trophy estate acquisition.As luxury buyers continue to leave behind congested cities for open-air, experience-driven living, Breckenridge—with its direct ski access, privacy, and year-round amenities—is uniquely positioned to capture international attention.And with Engel & Völkers Breckenridge and Bo Palazola at the helm, that attention is no longer hypothetical—it’s happening now.

