Trusted Digital Labor: Bay Path University and Cambridge College Expand Fundraising Capacity with VEOs from Version2.ai
A Workforce of Trusted Digital Labor: Bay Path University and Cambridge College Expand Fundraising Capacity with Virtual Engagement Officers from Version2.aiBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Version2.ai, the first AI research and design lab specifically focused on advancing fundraising in the nonprofit sector, today announced that Massachusetts-based Bay Path University and its recently acquired Cambridge College, are joining a growing list of innovation partners welcoming multiple Virtual Engagement Officers (VEOs) into their fundraising and advancement teams. By adopting two fully autonomous Virtual Engagement Officers, Bay Path University and Cambridge College are proactively building their workforce of trusted digital labor in fundraising to scale and strengthen donor engagement across alumni and supporters.
With Bay Path University acquisition of Cambridge College bringing together two distinct alumni bases and expanding the institution’s presence across the Commonwealth, the introduction of the two Virtual Engagement Officers comes at a critical moment. Building a trusted digital workforce today will unify outreach, ensure alumni and supporters receive consistent communication, and set a foundation for growth over the next decade and beyond.
A Virtual Engagement Officer (VEO) is an autonomous AI fundraiser, designed to act as a strategic, accountable member of the frontline advancement team. It works within its assigned portfolio and uses a traditional moves management engagement strategy. Each VEO delivers between 8 and 12 personalized touches per donor each year, using proven cultivation and stewardship approaches to build relationships between the supporter and the organization over time. By consistently advancing prospects through discovery, qualification, and follow-up outreach, the VEO keeps the pipeline active and measures its impact with familiar metrics such as prospects identified, revenue influenced, and donors re-engaged.
“While our staff may be small compared to the size of our community, our commitment to building meaningful relationships is limitless. By introducing Virtual Engagement Officers (VEOs), we are expanding the ways we connect with people—broadening our reach while deepening the personal touch that makes our community so strong. Our VEOs will serve as welcoming first points of contact, fostering genuine two-way relationships that allow us to triple our impact. Even as we embrace new tools, our focus remains on what matters most: engaging people, bringing them together at events, and opening doors to real human connections,” said Mary-Knight “MK” Young, Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Bay Path University and Cambridge College.
Bay Path University and Cambridge College have more than 87,000 solicitable constituents, but traditional staffing only allows them to directly manage 1,000 of those constituents. By building a trusted workforce of digital labor, powered by AI, Bay Path University and Cambridge College is committed to multiplying opportunities to connect with donors, strengthen relationships, and unlocking new pathways to philanthropy – a concept Version2.ai calls “expanding the surface area of luck.”
“We are excited to welcome Bay Path University and Cambridge College to the growing community of institutions bringing on not just one, but multiple Virtual Engagement Officers,” said Emily Groccia, VP of Customer Success and Director of Version2.ai. “Their adoption of this technology reflects the reality that AI Autonomous Fundraising expands the capacity of advancement teams, drives philanthropic giving as the natural outcome of engagement, and for Bay Path University and Cambridge College, unifies the alumni experience while recognizing the distinct differences between individual connections.”
Virtual Engagement Officers are trained with proven advancement communications expertise to engage donors one to one at scale, from stewardship touches to event follow-up and beyond, while freeing frontline fundraisers to focus on deeper donor relationships.
To learn more about Virtual Engagement Officers, Autonomous Fundraising, and how you can expand your team’s fundraising capacity with trusted digital labor, visit Version2.ai.
About Version2.ai
Version2.ai is the first AI research and design lab specifically focused on advancing fundraising in the nonprofit sector. Through its suite of autonomous fundraising solutions, including the Virtual Engagement Officer (VEO) and Virtual Stewardship Officer (VSO), Version2 helps nonprofits break through the digital divide with AI that guides donors through personalized engagement, gift discovery, solicitation, and stewardship processes. Learn more at Version2.ai.
About Bay Path University and Cambridge College
Founded in 1897, Bay Path University serves over 4,500 students through its traditional undergraduate program for women, Bay Path Online offering bachelor’s degrees for women and men, and a range of master’s and doctoral programs. On July 1, 2024, Bay Path acquired Cambridge College, uniting two institutions with a shared mission to provide innovative, career-focused education to students of all backgrounds, including working adults and first-generation learners.
