Trusted Digital Labor: Bay Path University and Cambridge College Expand Fundraising Capacity with VEOs from Version2.ai

About

Version2, powered by Givzey is the first AI research and design lab specifically focused on advancing fundraising in the nonprofit sector. Version2 has developed the world’s first fully autonomous fundraiser, which manages large donor portfolios and raises funds. Version2 breaks through the digital divide with autonomous AI that guides donors through personalized engagement, gift discovery, solicitation, and stewardship processes so each donor is able to give to the causes they care about in the way they can make the biggest impact. Learn more at Version2.ai. Givzey is a rapidly-growing Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform, built by fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. As fundraising’s first end-to-end gift documentation management platform, customers use Givzey to create efficiencies for fundraising staff, greatly elevate the donor experience and improve retention, ensure positive, successful, and organized financial audits, and scale pledge and multi-year giving by 10-15x.

Givzey and Version2