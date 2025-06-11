Givzey | Version2.ai Partner with Washburn & McGoldrick, Powering Fundraising Knowledge Base for Autonomous Fundraising
Givzey | Version2.ai Partner with Washburn & McGoldrick to Power Fundraising-Specific Knowledge Base Behind Autonomous Fundraising
As we build the most consequential company in nonprofit fundraising, there’s no substitute for experience, and no organization is more trusted in the advancement world than Washburn & McGoldrick.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givzey | Version.2ai and Washburn & McGoldrick today announced a groundbreaking partnership that will provide the specific and strategic expertise and frontline-tested guidance that forms the core of the Fundraising Knowledge Base behind Virtual Engagement Officers (VEOs), the first autonomous fundraisers in the world.
As nonprofit organizations confront a persistent shortage in frontline fundraising capacity, VEOs are redefining what’s possible by engaging donors directly, at scale, and with one-to-one relationships that lead to the natural outcome of giving. Thanks to this partnership, VEOs will be trained to be trusted digital labor, informed by the same strategic insights, best practices, and development philosophies that Washburn & McGoldrick has refined and delivered to the world’s most respected institutions since 1995.
“As we build the most consequential company in nonprofit fundraising, there’s no substitute for experience, and no organization is more trusted in the advancement world than Washburn & McGoldrick,” said Adam Martel, CEO, Givzey | Version2.ai. “By infusing our Virtual Engagement Officers with the wisdom and methodologies developed over decades of work from their ground-breaking Intensive Fundraiser Trainings, we’re creating autonomous fundraising digital labor, powered by AI, that is truly the most experienced and most well-trained fundraisers in the world.”
Through this collaboration, the VEO Knowledge Base will be enriched with:
- Decades of moves management strategy and donor engagement principles
- Thoughtful, mission-aligned stewardship approaches
- Guidance rooted in real-word experience with campaigns, pipelines, major gift programs, annual giving, and more.
- A philosophy of donor-centricity and long-term relationship building
“The Center for Effective Philanthropy finds that 95% of nonprofit leaders are concerned about staff burnout and nearly 50% find it difficult to fill staff vacancies. At Washburn & McGoldrick, we’ve spent decades training frontline fundraisers with best practices to both grow revenue for institutions and to build lasting relationships with donors. Now we’re thrilled to train trusted digital labor so that our clients and other organizations can address this labor shortage and to prepare all frontline fundraising staff, human or AI, to be best in class,” said Bonnie N. Devlin, Managing Principal, Washburn & McGoldrick.
With this partnership, Givzey’s Virtual Engagement Officers and entire trusted digital labor workforce are both the only AI fundraisers trained and the first trained on data and the lived expertise of the field’s most respected strategists to create autonomous fundraisers that think and act like the best human fundraisers, at scale, and on day one of the job.
About Washburn & McGoldrick
Washburn & McGoldrick helps colleges, universities and independent schools successfully seek philanthropic support and create lasting relationships. Sue Washburn and Bill McGoldrick founded the firm in 1995. Karin George and Bonnie Devlin co-led it from 2015 – 2023. In 2024, as the firm approaches its 30th anniversary year, it is co-led by Bonnie Devlin and Carla Willis.
Our consultants are leaders in education, and we focus on campaign planning and execution, alumni surveys, advancement officer training, program assessment, strategic planning, gift planning, alumni engagement, external relations, institutional leadership, trusteeship and governance.
About Version2.ai
Version2 is the first AI research and design lab specifically focused on advancing fundraising in the nonprofit sector. Through its suite of autonomous fundraising solutions, including the Virtual Engagement Officer (VEO) and Virtual Stewardship Officer (VSO), Version2 helps nonprofits break through the digital divide with AI that guides donors through personalized engagement, gift discovery, solicitation, and stewardship processes. Learn more at Version2.ai.
About Givzey
Givzey is a leading Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform for nonprofits, enhancing fundraising efficiency, donor experience, and financial audits. Its AI-powered lab, Version2, offers the first fully autonomous fundraiser, revolutionizing donor engagement and fundraising with personalized AI. Discover more at Givzey.com and Version2.ai.
