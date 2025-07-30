Givzey | Version2.ai’s Patent Pending Virtual Engagement Officer (VEO) Surpasses $2M Raised From Donors In 10 Months
Autonomous Fundraising Further Cemented in Fundraising’s Future, Scratching the Surface of What’s Possible, Crossing $2 Million Threshold
“Our team invented Autonomous Fundraising and the Virtual Engagement Officer to reimagine and redefine fundraising forever by expanding the one-to-one capacity of teams through trusted digital labor. Crossing $2 million in giving in less than a year is a major milestone, but it’s only scratching the surface for how Autonomous Fundraising will impact our world. We’re proud of our partnerships with the amazing innovators and leaders who have trusted our team and we’re excited to continue to research, develop and accelerate the deployment of Autonomous Fundraising technology as we expand access to digital labor to enable organizations to qualify, cultivate, solicit and steward donors at scale,” said Adam Martel, CEO, Givzey | Version2.ai.
Strategic fundraising that leads to increased and major giving has historically been effective when donors are managed in portfolios by individual gift officers. However, because fundraising has a critical labor shortage, more than 97% of every organization’s donors sit outside of these managed portfolios, receiving only direct mail and mass marketing, leading to increasing amounts of lapsed donors, weak major gift pipelines, and a mounting challenge of earning the attention of their supporters each year.
One year ago, Givzey launched its AI R&D lab, Version2.ai for the sole purpose of addressing this labor shortage by building the world’s most experienced frontline fundraiser using autonomous artificial intelligence to offer every nonprofit organization the ability to add trusted digital labor fundraising capacity to their teams. To date, the Virtual Engagement Officer has raised more than $2 million as the natural outcome of autonomous, two-way communications with donors for more than 50 nonprofit organizations. This includes more than 50,000 managed donors, 17,000 engagements as defined by CASE standards, 209,000 activities managed with donors, 946 re-engaged donors, and nearly 13,000 gifts – the largest of which was a $35,000 gift. Along the way, the VEO has learned to secure multi-year pledges, boasts a 0.1% opt-out rate, and has completed 200 handoffs to traditional gift officers.
“At the OU Foundation, we’ve seen firsthand that the ability to deepen donor connections and grow giving in a sustainable, consistent way is no longer theoretical,” said Jay Kahn, Senior AVP for The University of Oklahoma Foundation, whose VEO, Rose, played a key role in pushing Autonomous Fundraising past the $2 million milestone. “It’s here, working, and the best news is that we’ve only seen the beginning of what Autonomous Fundraising can do for our industry.”
"At Macalester, we see the Virtual Engagement Officer as a powerful extension of our advancement strategy—one that allows us to engage directly with more of our alumni,” said Joanna Curtis, Vice President for Advancement at Macalester College. “We are proud to be a part of this milestone in fundraising technology, and for the results we are seeing both in giving and engagement that open up entirely new opportunities for the future."
Another organization whose VEO activity drove a strong week leading to the $2M milestone is Lutheran World Relief. Theresa Haenn, Senior Director of Major Gifts Development at Lutheran World Relief said, "For us, the value of incorporating autonomous donor engagement is in part to build two-way communications answering questions from donors about the impact of our work. The benefit is in deepening the relationship with donors that we might not have been able to reach traditionally, along with the gifts that we have achieved in our early results. Our VEO, Grace, fills a need in being responsive to donors on their schedule so we can build deeper engagement with supporters who care about our mission."
More than 50 organizations have introduced their donors to Virtual Engagement Officers from every vertical in the nonprofit sector, including higher education, independent schools, healthcare, animal welfare, humanitarian, activist, and faith-based organizations. VEOs are deployed for use cases from annual giving to mid-level giving, to secure multi-year gifts, for planned giving, stewardship, and more.
“The success of our partners proves that Autonomous Fundraising is not a novelty, it’s a necessity,” Said Emily Groccia, Vice President, Customer Success, Givzey | Version2.ai. “As organizations expand the use of Virtual Engagement Officers across mid-level giving, multi-year pledges, stewardship, and donor re-engagement, we're witnessing a fundamental shift in how nonprofits think about reaching their goals and solving their most pressing challenges."
To stay informed about Version2's innovation partners' progress, portfolio development strategies, AI-powered moves management insights, and results, subscribe to The Future of Fundraising newsletter for weekly updates on autonomous fundraising.
###
About Version2.ai
Version2 is the first AI research and design lab specifically focused on advancing fundraising in the nonprofit sector. Through its suite of autonomous fundraising solutions, including the Virtual Engagement Officer (VEO) and Virtual Stewardship Officer (VSO), Version2 helps nonprofits break through the digital divide with AI that guides donors through personalized engagement, gift discovery, solicitation, and stewardship processes. Learn more at Version2..ai.
About Givzey
Givzey is a leading Intelligent Gift Documentation Management Platform for nonprofits, enhancing fundraising efficiency, donor experience, and financial audits. Its AI-powered lab, Version2, offers the first fully autonomous fundraiser, revolutionizing donor engagement and fundraising with personalized AI. Discover more at Givzey.com and Version2.ai.
Kevin Leahy
Givzey | Version2.ai
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Autonomous Fundraising: Virtual Engagement Officer Surpasses $2 Million Raised
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.