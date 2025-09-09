Saskatchewan Builds Future Physician Assistant Workforce

CANADA, September 9 - Released on September 9, 2025

New Program Launches as Interest in Profession Grows

Saskatchewan is taking another step forward in strengthening its health care workforce with the launch of a new training program for Physician Assistants (PAs). Twenty new students have joined the University of Saskatchewan's (USask) College of Medicine in the first cohort of the new Master of Physician Assistant Studies (MPAS) program. This milestone is a bold step in Saskatchewan's plan to train and recruit PAs right here at home.

PAs are health professionals who have taken advanced training to practise medicine under the supervision of a licensed physician, often within a multidisciplinary health team.

"Welcoming the first students to the Master of Physician Assistant Studies program is a proud moment for Saskatchewan," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "This program reflects our commitment to expanding high-quality, locally delivered education that meets the evolving needs of our communities and creates rewarding career pathways for Saskatchewan students."

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested over $7 million to develop the two-year MPAS program.

"We are excited to support the growth of the Physician Assistant profession by launching the USask MPAS program," College of Medicine Dean Dr. Sarah Forgie (MD) said. "There was an enthusiastic response from applicants, and we have an exceptional group of students that is both connected to this province and brings diverse perspectives and educational backgrounds to the program."

Admissions to USask's MPAS program were competitive, with 340 applicants for 20 available seats. Fifteen students are from Saskatchewan, representing 75 per cent of the class.

"I am interested in furthering my education in order to provide care in both urban and rural areas," MPAS student and previous cardiovascular technologist in Saskatoon Rachel Rosin said. "The USask MPAS program is exciting to me not only because of the novelty, but also because of the lateral mobility and the ability to provide care across the province. I look forward to being a member of the cohort helping to pave the way for the future of Physician Assistants in the province."

PAs provide services in primary care, long-term care, emergency medicine, cancer care, general internal medicine and surgical specialties. Some key duties include conducting patient examinations, prescribing medications, and ordering and interpreting tests.

"Integrating Physician Assistants into our health system will improve access to a range of health services, support continuity of care and enable physicians to see more patients in a timely manner," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "This new health care provider group will bring an important contribution to enhancing care and strengthening health teams and I am very pleased to see the first Physician Assistants already practising in our province."

In 2023, the Government of Saskatchewan announced an investment of $1.3 million for PA positions and introduced legislation to allow the new profession to be licensed to practise in the province. The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has recruited four PAs, currently practicing in Regina, Saskatoon and Meadow Lake. Recruitment continues across the province with postings available at HealthCareersInSask.ca.

"There is immense opportunity for Physician Assistants to provide expanded access to care and reduce wait times for people seeking care in various areas of medicine," SHA Integrated Regina Health Physician Executive Dr. Rashaad Hansia said. "Physician Assistants are specially trained to provide clinical support, allowing physicians to spend more time with more complex patients. Physicians and PAs work together to improve the health and wellbeing of patients and communities."

Some of the PA positions are joint between SHA and the College of Medicine, and have a unique dual clinical and teaching role. The SHA and the college worked together to create these positions, two have been already been filled and will play a key role in the new program and training future PAs. Saskatchewan is leading the way as the first and only jurisdiction in Canada to take this innovative approach.

"I became a Physician Assistant in 2010 during my 35-years of service in the Canadian Armed Forces," MPAS (USask) and practising PA (SHA) Director of Learners Ashley Millham said. " My career offered multiple opportunities to deploy into remote regions around the world, where access to health care providers had a clear and often serious impact on the wellbeing of communities. In Saskatchewan, the addition of Physician Assistants to the health care delivery team will help to improve access for patients across our province."

Individuals interested in applying for the MPAS program for future years can visit usask.ca. The next admissions window opens in mid-September. PAs are regulated under the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS). For more information about licensing, visit the CPSS website: Applying for Physician Assistant Licensure.

