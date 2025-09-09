Spark SuperApp Partners with University of Michigan to Launch One App Vision for Mobility in the U.S.

Turkey’s Spark SuperApp joins the University of Michigan to prototype a unified mobility platform integrating EV charging, parking, micromobility, and transit.

Spark is unifying mobility in one app while building a global language. With Michigan collaboration and a new funding round, we are taking our vision worldwide.” — Çağan Koyun, Founder of Spark

ISTANBUL , TURKEY, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turkey-based mobility technology startup Spark SuperApp is bringing its vision of unifying the fragmented mobility ecosystem into a single platform to the United States through a prestigious research and development collaboration. Spark has announced a strategic partnership with the University of Michigan, one of the world’s leading institutions in mobility and automotive innovation.

One App – OneAPI Approach

Spark is a super mobility platform that combines electric vehicle charging, parking, micromobility (scooter & bike), car sharing, public transport, insurance, and payment solutions in a single application. With its “One App – OneAPI” approach, Spark not only simplifies daily mobility for users but also provides an infrastructure layer for service providers.

By integrating multiple services through open standards such as OCPI, OCPP, TOMP-API, and GBFS into a unified data model, Spark reduces integration costs and accelerates time-to-market for operators. This enables all stakeholders, from municipalities to local operators, to seamlessly connect to the same ecosystem.

R&D Collaboration with the University of Michigan

Spark has been accepted into the Perot Jain TechLab Electrification 2026 program at the University of Michigan. Through this program, Spark will work directly with selected engineering and mobility students over the course of two academic terms.

The aim of this joint R&D initiative is to test Spark’s “one app + mobility hub + OneAPI” approach in the U.S. through a prototype. The project will integrate different modes of transportation, charging, parking, scooters, bikes, public transit, and car sharing into a single reservation and payment flow.

This prototype will allow users to experience seamless multimodal mobility throughout their daily lives. For example: in the morning, a student commuting to campus can take a bus and cover the last mile with a bike reserved through Spark. At lunchtime, the same student can unlock a scooter via Spark to reach downtown. Later, they can rent an electric car for grocery shopping and complete charging at the nearest station shown in the app. Finally, they can check shuttle schedules through Spark to return home. All services are accessed through one app, one login, and one payment flow.

Strategic Growth and Investment Outlook

Earlier this year, Spark reached a $20 million valuation following an investment round led by a major Turkish automotive holding. This milestone has reinforced Spark’s position as one of the most promising mobility startups emerging from Turkey.

Now, with its first U.S.-based R&D project underway, Spark is preparing for a new fundraising round to accelerate its global expansion. The upcoming round will focus on scaling Spark’s platform internationally, expanding its partner network, and advancing its OneAPI infrastructure to meet the demands of global mobility ecosystems.

“We Are Building the Common Language of Mobility”

From Turkey to the Global Stage

The University of Michigan is widely recognized as a global leader in automotive and mobility innovation, with technologies developed on campus now shaping transportation systems worldwide. Spark’s participation in this ecosystem represents a critical milestone in transforming its global vision into reality.

This collaboration marks Spark’s first strategic field project in the U.S., while also serving as an important milestone for Turkey’s technology entrepreneurship sector. With the support of its new investors and upcoming fundraising efforts, Spark aims to further contribute to defining international standards in mobility.

Conclusion

The partnership between Spark SuperApp and the University of Michigan stands out as a powerful R&D initiative that seeks to define the standards of future mobility. With the first prototype tests in the United States, Spark’s vision of “One App – OneAPI” will take tangible form on the international stage.

This development represents not only Spark’s progress toward its global ambitions but also Turkey’s growing role in shaping the future of technology and mobility worldwide.

