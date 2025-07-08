Spark Signs Roaming Agreement with GIREVE, Set to Unlock Seamless EV Charging Across Europe
Spark SuperApp, Turkey’s leading integrated mobility platform, has signed a roaming agreement with GIREVE, Europe’s leading EV charging hub. With this agreement, Spark begins the technical integration of OCPI 2.2, paving the way for access to over 500,000 charging points across Europe. The service is expected to go live in the coming months, marking Spark’s transformation from a national super app into a pan-European digital infrastructure provider.
Building a Modular, Cross-Border Mobility Ecosystem
Spark’s upcoming GIREVE integration will serve a wide range of stakeholders:
For CPOs (Charge Point Operators):
One-time OCPI 2.2 integration to connect with hundreds of eMSPs
Dynamic pricing, real-time availability
Revenue and analytics dashboards via Spark’s partner panel
For Fleets & Enterprises:
Plug&Charge-ready B2B tools
Fleet-level usage control and carbon tracking
Tax-compliant, cross-border billing
For Municipalities & Smart Cities:
Shared infrastructure for public/private stations
Integration with city platforms and loyalty systems
Urban planning & data coordination tools
For EV Drivers (once live):
Single sign-on and unified payment across 30+ countries
Real-time charger status, session tracking, loyalty
Not Just an App—A Platform for Mobility Infrastructure
Spark’s system is built for long-term scalability:
Protocol: OCPI 2.2 – roaming-ready
Security: Powered by the KOBIL SuperApp Framework
Scalability: Modular microservices with regional isolation
Analytics: Dashboards for charging, uptime, revenue
Next-gen: Plug&Charge (ISO 15118), digital ID wallet sync
Once live, Spark will serve as a trusted platform for operators, cities, and developers across Europe.
Tailored for Türkiye, Designed for the EU
Spark will offer two distinct versions:
Türkiye Version – optimized for local regulation and fleet models
EU Version – OCPI-native, GIREVE-connected, and open to all EU operators
Beyond Charging: A Unified Urban Mobility Experience
Even before full activation, Spark continues to offer a range of services in one app:
Scooter & micromobility access
Live parking & payment
Instant digital car rentals
Insurance comparison & policy management
Online vehicle purchase & financing
SOS roadside assistance
Digital ID Wallet: license, documents, rentals, insurance
One app. One wallet. One experience.
Positioned for Scale
With its upcoming product bifurcation—one tailored for Türkiye’s regulatory landscape and one optimized for EU interoperability—Spark is positioning itself for multi-market scale. The startup is currently approaching a $20M valuation milestone, supported by rapid growth and infrastructure partnerships.
Backed by KOBIL Ventures, and built atop KOBIL’s secure SuperApp framework, Spark combines modular services such as:
EV charging (OCPI, OCPP compliant)
Fleet management dashboards and EV license plate recognition
Insurance and parking MiniApps
Digital ID & travel documents (ID Wallet)
Emergency services (SOS MiniApp)
Gaining Momentum
Spark’s ecosystem continues to grow:
Embedded in Istanbul SuperApp (6.5M+ users)
Top 10 finalist – KPMG Global Tech Innovator Türkiye
Graduate – Bilişim Vadisi Mobility Accelerator
Showcased at Tech Istanbul Demo Day 2025
Strategic Partnerships Welcome
Spark invites:
CPOs – to join via GIREVE
Fleets – to prepare for EU-wide pilots
Cities – to integrate shared infrastructure
Investors – to join the upcoming expansion round
About Spark
Spark SuperApp is a vertically integrated mobility platform offering EV charging, parking, digital ID, insurance, emergency services, and fleet management—all in a single secure interface. Backed by KOBIL Ventures and rooted in Türkiye, Spark is now scaling across Europe as the digital infrastructure layer for the electric age.
