Spark Signs Roaming Agreement with GIREVE, Set to Unlock Seamless EV Charging Across Europe

Spark signs roaming deal with GIREVE to enable access to 500K+ EV chargers across 30+ countries via OCPI 2.2 integration.

This isn’t just expansion, it’s infrastructure. We’re building the layer where mobility services talk to each other securely, efficiently, and instantly across borders.” — Çağan Koyun, Founder of Spark

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark SuperApp Signs Roaming Agreement with GIREVE, Set to Unlock Seamless EV Charging Across Europe

Turkey’s First OCPI-Compliant eMSP Prepares to Power a Pan-European Mobility Network

Spark SuperApp, Turkey’s leading integrated mobility platform, has signed a roaming agreement with GIREVE, Europe’s leading EV charging hub. With this agreement, Spark begins the technical integration of OCPI 2.2, paving the way for access to over 500,000 charging points across Europe. The service is expected to go live in the coming months, marking Spark’s transformation from a national super app into a pan-European digital infrastructure provider.

Building a Modular, Cross-Border Mobility Ecosystem

Spark’s upcoming GIREVE integration will serve a wide range of stakeholders:

For CPOs (Charge Point Operators):

One-time OCPI 2.2 integration to connect with hundreds of eMSPs

Dynamic pricing, real-time availability

Revenue and analytics dashboards via Spark’s partner panel

For Fleets & Enterprises:

Plug&Charge-ready B2B tools

Fleet-level usage control and carbon tracking

Tax-compliant, cross-border billing

For Municipalities & Smart Cities:

Shared infrastructure for public/private stations

Integration with city platforms and loyalty systems

Urban planning & data coordination tools

For EV Drivers (once live):

Single sign-on and unified payment across 30+ countries

Real-time charger status, session tracking, loyalty

Not Just an App—A Platform for Mobility Infrastructure

Spark’s system is built for long-term scalability:

Protocol: OCPI 2.2 – roaming-ready

Security: Powered by the KOBIL SuperApp Framework

Scalability: Modular microservices with regional isolation

Analytics: Dashboards for charging, uptime, revenue

Next-gen: Plug&Charge (ISO 15118), digital ID wallet sync

Once live, Spark will serve as a trusted platform for operators, cities, and developers across Europe.

Tailored for Türkiye, Designed for the EU

Spark will offer two distinct versions:

Türkiye Version – optimized for local regulation and fleet models

EU Version – OCPI-native, GIREVE-connected, and open to all EU operators

Beyond Charging: A Unified Urban Mobility Experience

Even before full activation, Spark continues to offer a range of services in one app:

Scooter & micromobility access

Live parking & payment

Instant digital car rentals

Insurance comparison & policy management

Online vehicle purchase & financing

SOS roadside assistance

Digital ID Wallet: license, documents, rentals, insurance

One app. One wallet. One experience.

Positioned for Scale

With its upcoming product bifurcation—one tailored for Türkiye’s regulatory landscape and one optimized for EU interoperability—Spark is positioning itself for multi-market scale. The startup is currently approaching a $20M valuation milestone, supported by rapid growth and infrastructure partnerships.

Backed by KOBIL Ventures, and built atop KOBIL’s secure SuperApp framework, Spark combines modular services such as:

EV charging (OCPI, OCPP compliant)

Fleet management dashboards and EV license plate recognition

Insurance and parking MiniApps

Digital ID & travel documents (ID Wallet)

Emergency services (SOS MiniApp)

Gaining Momentum

Spark’s ecosystem continues to grow:

Embedded in Istanbul SuperApp (6.5M+ users)

Top 10 finalist – KPMG Global Tech Innovator Türkiye

Graduate – Bilişim Vadisi Mobility Accelerator

Showcased at Tech Istanbul Demo Day 2025

Strategic Partnerships Welcome

Spark invites:

CPOs – to join via GIREVE

Fleets – to prepare for EU-wide pilots

Cities – to integrate shared infrastructure

Investors – to join the upcoming expansion round

About Spark

Spark SuperApp is a vertically integrated mobility platform offering EV charging, parking, digital ID, insurance, emergency services, and fleet management—all in a single secure interface. Backed by KOBIL Ventures and rooted in Türkiye, Spark is now scaling across Europe as the digital infrastructure layer for the electric age.

