Spark SuperApp Invites All CPOs to Join Its Electric Mobility Ecosystem

Spark SuperApp

Spark SuperApp is building a full electric mobility ecosystem in Turkey—soon expanding across Europe with 500,000 charging sockets.

Spark is more than a charging app—it’s a digital ecosystem for the future of mobility. We invite all CPOs to join and help make Spark the go-to platform for every EV driver.” — Çağan Koyun, Founder of Spark SuperApp

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark SuperApp, a pioneering electric mobility platform based in Turkey, invites all Charge Point Operators (CPOs) to join its growing mobility ecosystem. More than a traditional EV charging app, Spark SuperApp delivers a comprehensive digital platform that brings together EV charging, insurance, parking, roadside assistance, micromobility, and more.

Operating as both a standalone application and an embedded mobility module within other super apps and digital platforms, Spark SuperApp provides CPOs with access to a broad user base, seamless integration, and scalable partnership opportunities.

Building a Collaborative Electric Mobility Ecosystem

Spark SuperApp brings together CPOs under a unified digital infrastructure to create a collaborative and interoperable network. Once integrated, CPOs can reach more users through Spark’s expanding ecosystem. Leveraging the OCPI (Open Charge Point Interface) protocol, Spark ensures fast, secure, and scalable technical integration with minimal effort, enabling CPOs to digitalize quickly and increase visibility and revenue.

European Expansion with Strategic Partnerships

Spark SuperApp’s vision reaches beyond national borders. Through a strategic partnership with a France-based mobility company, Spark is preparing to activate nearly 500,000 charging sockets across Europe. This expansion will allow users to access cross-border EV services while offering local partners a seamless gateway into the European electric mobility market.

Delivering an End-to-End Mobility Experience in Turkey

By working with a diverse network of charging operators across Turkey, Spark SuperApp has built a fully integrated digital mobility experience. Services such as charging, route planning, payments, and digital ID management are combined in a single platform—enhancing convenience for users and accelerating the digital transformation of partners.

Corporate EV Fleet Solutions

Fleet Management for Electric Vehicles

Spark SuperApp launched Turkey’s first electric vehicle license plate recognition system, designed for corporate fleet operations. Businesses offering EVs to employees can manage fleet charging via custom dashboards, service catalogs, and dedicated loyalty programs—ensuring an efficient and brand-aligned user experience.

Flexible Modular Services

Spark’s modular architecture enables users to tailor their experience by combining services such as charging, parking, insurance, rentals, and digital ID according to individual or business needs.

The MiniApp Ecosystem: Smart Mobility at Your Fingertips

Insurance MiniApp: Users can compare and purchase insurance products, including DASK, traffic, vehicle, travel, and complementary health, directly from the app.

Parking MiniApp: Real-time data on parking availability, locations, and pricing enables smart parking decisions and time savings.

ID Wallet: Secure digital storage for essential documents—driver’s license, registration, passport, national ID, and health records.

SOS MiniApp: In emergencies, users can instantly share their location and incident details with emergency services (112) and insurance providers for rapid assistance.

Momentum in the Startup Ecosystem

Spark SuperApp has rapidly emerged as a standout player in Turkey’s startup ecosystem. The platform presented at Tech Istanbul Demo Day 2025, organized by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. Selected from over 400 applicants, Spark successfully completed the Bilişim Vadisi Mobility Acceleration Program. On a global level, it is currently advancing toward participation in the Smartnet Global Project in Berlin. In 2024, Spark was named a Top 10 finalist in the KPMG Global Tech Innovator Turkey competition.

Backed by Strategic Investment and Advanced Technology

Spark SuperApp’s rapid development has been supported by investment and infrastructure from KOBIL Ventures. Built on KOBIL’s secure SuperApp platform, Spark integrates services such as EV charging, rentals, micromobility, insurance, banking, travel, and roadside assistance into a unified app. This high-speed integration—completed in just a few months—has positioned Spark ahead of traditional mobility players and accelerated its entry into competitive markets.

About Spark SuperApp

Spark SuperApp is a Turkey-based mobility super app delivering end-to-end digital solutions for EV users and service providers. By integrating charging, insurance, fleet management, digital ID, and mobility services in one platform, Spark enables a seamless and sustainable electric mobility experience.

