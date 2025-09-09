VA and the community bring support to Georgia Veterans

Veteran Service Organizations, VA, community partners and Veteran resources gathered for the We Care Vet Fair in the Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia Corner (TAG Corner) at the Forum River Center in Rome, Georgia, on Aug. 19, 2025. About 500 Veterans took advantage of all the resources in one place—from legal services and employment assistance to housing support, free haircuts, financial management tools, senior care options, holistic wellness programs and mental health services.

175 Veterans filed VA disability compensation claims and intent to files, enrolled in VA health care, and learned more about VA programs and services.

VA partnered with United Military Care to host this event, connecting Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama Veterans and their families with resources tailored to their needs, all in one place.

Hundreds of VA 1-on-1 Veterans Assistance Expos are happening across the country. Find more at discover.va.gov/events. These events bring VA and the community together to offer a one-stop-shop for Veteran resources.

A Navy Veteran who attended this event said, “Everyone I came in contact with was supportive and informed. I was actually overcome by the amount of attention that was committed to the Veteran and their individual needs.”

An Air Force Veteran felt welcome, too, saying: “Everyone from the parking garage to when we left was very friendly and helpful. It was great to have help filling my disability claims and talking with the reps.”

These heartfelt interactions highlighted VA’s commitment, in partnership with United Military Care and other community allies, to meet Veterans where they are and provide the benefits, resources and support they’ve earned.

Looking ahead, another VA 1-on-1 Veterans Assistance Expo is set for Columbus, Georgia, at the We Care Vet Fair on Sept. 12, 2025. Veterans, service members, their families, caregivers and survivors are encouraged to attend and discover the resources waiting for them.