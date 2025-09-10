Orange County Plastic Surgeon Compares Cosmetic Injectables

Daniel Mills, MD, FACS – a plastic surgeon in Orange County – discusses the different formulations and potential effects of neuromodulators and dermal fillers.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Orange County plastic surgeon Daniel Mills, MD, FACS – former President of both the California Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society– non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatments are extremely popular among his patients. He explains that cosmetic injectables are especially sought-after due to their ability to produce natural-looking, long-lasting effects – provided the treatment is in the hands of a skilled plastic surgeon or injector.These treatments, Dr. Mills continues, are available in numerous formulations and under a variety of brand names. Depending on the patient’s unique aesthetic goals, injectables can be used to address dynamic wrinkles (which are the result of repetitive facial movements); static wrinkles (which are caused by age-related collagen and elastin depletion); and other cosmetic concerns. Below, Dr. Mills has broken down the most popular injectables he offers at his practice, Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute: BOTOX® Cosmetic . Among the most widely known injectables, BOTOXCosmetic works by temporarily relaxing the muscles responsible for frown lines, forehead creases, crow’s feet, and more.• DAXXIFY™. A next-generation neuromodulator similar in composition to BOTOXCosmetic, DAXXIFY™ was FDA-approved in 2022 to combat moderate to severe frown (glabellar) lines.• Jeuveau™. Jeuveau™ is another neuromodulator option that can smooth dynamic wrinkles, namely frown lines and furrows between the eyebrows.• Dermal fillers. Typically composed of hyaluronic acid, dermal fillers – such as Restylane, JUVÉDERM, SKINVIVE™, and The RevanceRHACollection – are designed to restore volume, enhance contours, and soften lines such as nasolabial folds and marionette lines. They can also add definition to the lips, cheeks, and jawline.• SculptraAesthetic. SculptraAesthetic works by stimulating the body’s natural collagen production, generally leading to more gradual effects than traditional fillers.Dr. Mills emphasizes that selecting the right injectable (or combination of injectables) depends on each patient’s unique needs and goals. With expert guidance, he concludes, patients can achieve refreshed, youthful-looking results without sacrificing their natural beauty.About Daniel Mills, MD, FACSDr. Daniel Mills is a board-certified plastic surgeon, Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS), and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Mills is internationally recognized for his surgical artistry, innovative techniques, and leadership within the field of aesthetic medicine. A past President of both The Aesthetic Societyand the California Society of Plastic Surgeons, he has advanced the specialty through groundbreaking contributions such as the development of the Aesthetic Neural Network (ANN) data collection tool and pioneering approaches like the TransAxillary SubPectoral Augmentation (TASPA) breast augmentation strategy. Dedicated to education and research, Dr. Mills regularly lectures at international conferences and publishes in leading medical journals. He is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Mills and his practice, visit danmillsmd.com, orangecountybreast.com, or facebook.com/danmillsmd.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.danmillsmd.com/news-room/orange-county-plastic-surgeon-compares-cosmetic-injectables/ ###Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute31852 Pacific Coast Hwy.Suite 401Laguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 499-2800Rosemont Media

