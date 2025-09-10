Relocity Wins Best Partnership Award at the 2025 FEM APAC EMMAs for Collaboration with Johnson & Johnson and Sirva Relocity's Seem Sing Accepts the FEM APAC EMMA Award for Best Partnership

Relocity secures Best Partnership with J&J & Sirva, plus Destination Services Provider Highly Commended, solidifying APAC mobility leadership.

We are incredibly proud of our team and grateful to our partners for helping us redefine the relocation experience in the APAC region.” — Klaus Siegmann

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relocity, a global leader in tech-powered talent mobility, is proud to announce its significant recognition at the 2025 FEM APAC EMMAs (Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards), presented by the Forum for Expatriate Management. This esteemed honour includes the Best Partnership between a Corporate Organisation and a Service Provider award for its collaborative work with Johnson & Johnson and Sirva. Additionally, Relocity was Highly Commended in the competitive Destination Services Provider of the Year category, a testament to the exceptional quality of its services across the Asia-Pacific region.The FEM EMMAs are widely regarded as the premier awards program for global mobility and international HR professionals, celebrating innovation, leadership, and impact throughout the APAC region. This year’s ceremony, held on 4 September at the Amara Hotel Singapore, brought together industry leaders to honour excellence across 23 distinct award categories."Winning at the FEM APAC EMMAs, particularly for our partnership with Johnson & Johnson and Sirva, and being highly commended as Destination Services Provider of the Year, truly validates our global impact,” stated Klaus Siegmann, CEO & Founder of Relocity. “It underscores our belief that the future of global mobility lies in combining sophisticated technology with genuinely empathetic, localized support. We are incredibly proud of our team and grateful to our partners for helping us redefine the relocation experience in the APAC region.”Best Partnership Between a Corporate Organisation and a Service ProviderRelocity was specifically lauded for its strategic collaboration with Johnson & Johnson and Sirva. This partnership effectively leveraged Relocity’s advanced platform to significantly reduce onboarding timelines and elevate the overall employee relocation experience. The judges commented on Johnson & Johnson, Sirva, and Relocity’s entry:“The partnership between J&J, Sirva, and Relocity stands out for its strong strategic alignment and forward-thinking approach with an ambitious and well-executed focus on technology-led transformation. Everything mobility in one place and powered by AI to simplify everything - mobility on your phone!”Relocity was also highly commended for its flexible and data-driven model, which seamlessly integrates high-touch support with cutting-edge technology. Relocity’s innovative hourly billing structure, scalable platform, and consistently high employee satisfaction rates truly stand out among other destination services providers.These significant accolades follow Relocity’s triple wins at the 2025 FEM Americas EMMAs, further validating its steadfast commitment to advancing the future of global mobility through thoughtful innovation and trusted partnerships.To learn more about Relocity and its award-winning solutions, please visit www.relocity.com About The Forum for Expatriate ManagementThe Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) is a real-world and online community for the global mobility and HR industry. Our mission is to distill best practice across regions, industries and functions while providing valuable networking opportunities for knowledge sharing and program support. Through our multi-platform of content and events we encourage dialogue and enable mobility professionals to unite, learn and grow. FEM holds annual Summits and EMMAs awards ceremonies in the Americas, APAC (Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) as well as Conferences in Amsterdam. FEM also has a worldwide network of Chapters. See the FEM website: https://www.forum-expat-management.com/ About RelocityRelocity is the leading technology solution for talent mobility — helping global organizations relocate employees with ease and personalization. By combining AI-powered platforms, data-driven insights, and high-touch human support, Relocity delivers seamless, tailored experiences for every type of move - domestic, international, managed, and lump sum. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and fast-scaling innovators alike, Relocity is redefining how the world’s leading employers attract, relocate, and retain top talent.

