Government welcomes the 0.8% GDP growth in quarter 2

SA GDP shows positive uptick

Government welcomes the latest economic figures released by Statistics South Africa, which indicate that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.8% in the second quarter of 2025 (April–June), following a modest increase of 0.1% in the first quarter.

This growth reflects a broad-based recovery across key sectors of the economy. The manufacturing industry expanded by 1.8%, contributing 0.2 percentage points to overall GDP growth. Seven of the ten manufacturing divisions reported positive growth, with the largest contributions coming from petroleum, chemical products, and rubber and plastic products. The motor vehicles, parts and accessories, and other transport equipment divisions also supported growth.

The trade, catering, and accommodation sector showed strong performance, increasing by 1.7% and contributing 0.2 percentage points to GDP growth. This was driven by increased activity in retail trade, motor trade, accommodation, and food and beverages.

Amid challenging global economic conditions, these figures demonstrate the resilience of South Africa’s economy. Government views this as a positive sign of the impact of ongoing initiatives to stimulate growth, support local industries, and create jobs. Government remains committed to policies that foster inclusive and sustainable economic development for all South Africans.

