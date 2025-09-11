Strideline Partners with RepSpark to Improve Wholesale Operations and Retail Partner Experience

Strideline has chosen RepSpark as its B2B ecommerce wholesale platform.

New strategic partnership to streamline wholesale ordering and provide retailers seamless access to Strideline’s premium sock collections.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strideline , creators of "The Most Comfortable Sock on Earth," have announced a strategic partnership with RepSpark , a leading provider of digital solutions for B2B wholesale e-commerce.This collaboration will simplify Strideline’s wholesale operations, giving retail partners real-time inventory access and a streamlined ordering processes that ensures Strideline’s retailers will be able to easily stock Strideline’s premium socks and licensed products.Why RepSpark?The team at Strideline selected RepSpark because they knew RepSpark was capable of streamlining their wholesale ordering, inventory management, and account servicing.It was important for Strideline that the platform they selected allow retail partners to place orders off of real-time views of its inventory, to ensure the orders they place are accurate.“Partnering with RepSpark was an easy decision for us,” said Riley Goodman, Co-Founder of Strideline. “The platform’s intuitive ordering capabilities, real-time inventory management, and custom assortments ensure that our retailers have an exceptional experience ordering our socks. RepSpark allows us to focus on innovation and comfort, while efficiently serving our retailers.”Elevating Comfort and PerformanceStrideline has evolved from a passion project, founded in 2009, into the premium sock of choice for major leagues and institutions such as the NFL, MLBPA, MLS, and over 300 NCAA teams.Engineered with patented arch support, moisture-wicking yarns, cushioned footbeds, and advanced sock technology, Strideline socks provide unmatched comfort and performance.After 15 years of technical development, 14 major design iterations, and over 20 million pairs sold, Strideline proudly delivers the Most Comfortable Sock on Earth, available in elevated basics and bold licensed fanwear designs.By partnering with RepSpark, Strideline’s retail partners will gain direct access to the brand’s latest collections, making it easier than ever to place orders."We're excited to welcome Strideline to the RepSpark community. Their dedication to creating the most comfortable socks out there is impressive, and our platform will make it easy for retailers to order exactly what they need, whenever they need it. We're looking forward to helping Strideline continue their success and get their great products onto even more shelves."Key Features of the RepSpark PlatformRepSpark’s platform is designed to support brands like Strideline in better serving their retail partners through:-Real-Time Inventory Management: Ensure accurate stock levels for confident purchasing decisions.-Custom Assortments: Tailor product offerings to meet specific retailer needs.-Efficient Ordering Processes: Simplify bulk ordering, promotions, and reordering for best-selling items.-Real-Time Sales Insights: Comprehensive analytics to inform smarter inventory and marketing decisions.-24/7 Access: Retailers and sales reps have continuous access to product information, order histories, and live inventory.Retailers interested in carrying Strideline products can create an account at repspark.com/retailers and shop the brand on the RepSpark Community.About StridelineStrideline’s mission has always been to make “The Most Comfortable Sock on Earth.” Based in Seattle and founded in 2009 by Riley Goodman and Jake Director, the company has compiled years of international research and product development to fine-tune and deliver the best socks in the game. Sock of choice for the NCAA, MLS, NFLPA and MLBPA, Strideline unites quality and unmatched comfort for ultimate performance. Strideline socks are available online and at 5,000+ retail locations ​across the country including Costco, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Fanatics and more. Wholesale, retail and custom options are available. For more information on Strideline, visit strideline.com or follow Strideline on Instagram at @strideline.About RepSpark SystemsRepSpark is the leading provider of digital solutions for B2B wholesale commerce. RepSpark’s personalized, intuitive, and intelligent platform connects brands and retailers to streamline order placement, create digital line sheets, and analyze key data around the clock. Founded in 2007, RepSpark helps brands accelerate sales growth and improve retailer relationships. Headquartered in Anaheim, CA, brands and retailers can join the RepSpark community at app.repspark.com. For more information, visit www.repspark.com

