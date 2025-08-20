RepSpark Named to Inc. 5000 for 4th Consecutive Year

This year's placement marks RepSpark's fourth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list.

Growth fueled by customer success, B2B SaaS innovation, and proven wholesale partnerships.

Our growth is a direct reflection of our customers’ success. This recognition from Inc. is really their win — because when they grow, we grow. That’s what powers everything we do.” — Meghann Butcher, CEO and Founder of RepSpark

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RepSpark , the leading B2B ecommerce platform for lifestyle brands, has once again been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies — marking its fourth consecutive year on the prestigious list.This milestone reflects more than sustained revenue growth — it’s a testament to the trust, innovation, and shared wins between RepSpark and the 250+ lifestyle brands it serves. Since 2007, RepSpark has built technology and partnerships designed for one purpose: helping brands scale smarter, sell better, and operate with clarity.“Our growth is a direct reflection of our customers’ success,” said Meghann Butcher, CEO and Founder of RepSpark. “This recognition from Inc. is really their win — because when they grow, we grow. That’s what powers everything we do.”Support Beyond Subscriptions — A Proven B2B PartnershipRepSpark’s growth is built on a Wholesale-as-a-Service model that delivers more than software — it delivers outcomes. From structured onboarding to ERP integrations, branded digital catalogs, and wholesale storefront launches, RepSpark equips brands to accelerate adoption and drive measurable revenue.This relentless focus on customer growth has earned the company industry recognition, including:-Featured Customer Award – Top Performer, Summer 2025 (eCommerce Platforms Customer Success)-NGF Top 100 Businesses in Golf – 2025-Over 100 4+ Star Reviews from UsersReputation That Drives GrowthHigh-growth brands like Rhoback continue to choose RepSpark for both its intuitive technology and its partnership approach.“From our very first conversation, it was clear RepSpark offers a best-in-class platform backed by a truly exceptional team. Their intuitive technology, network, and client retention stood out immediately. The overwhelmingly positive feedback we’ve heard from others only reinforced our confidence. As we grow our wholesale business, we’re excited about how RepSpark will streamline our processes and support both our team and our retail partners," said Renée Sundén, Director of Business Operations at Rhoback.Longtime clients like Tharanco Brands have seen the platform evolve alongside their needs.“I've been with RepSpark for over 9 years. Recently, we merged all our sales teams into one, meaning we now toggle across three brands within the platform. The order entry system has been a dream. I've seen RepSpark grow from a homegrown solution into a platform that now supports microsites, CAD sheets, and other critical tools across our business. It’s been a superb tool across many angles of our company," said Susan Shade, EVP of Sales at Tharanco BrandsA Customer-Centered FutureRepSpark’s focus on customer experience, retention, and growth outcomes continues to set it apart. With ongoing investments in platform innovation, RepSpark is redefining what it means to be a true partner in wholesale.“We’re here to make wholesale simple, scalable, and successful,” said Butcher. “That means offering support beyond the subscription — from onboarding through every reorder cycle. We’re building a wholesale ecosystem that helps great brands get bigger wins.”About the Inc 5000The Inc. 5000 list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. based on revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2024. Companies must have generated at least $100,000 in revenue in 2021 and $2 million in 2024.About Inc.The Inc. 5000 list ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. based on revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2024. Companies must have generated at least $100,000 in revenue in 2021 and $2 million in 2024.About RepSparkRepSpark is the leading provider of digital solutions for B2B wholesale commerce. Designed to be personalized, intuitive, and powerfully intelligent, RepSpark’s platform drives brands to connect and collaborate with their buyers to place orders, create digital line sheets, and analyze key data 24/7. RepSpark brands leverage technology to drive sales growth and better serve their retailers. Founded in 2007, RepSpark is headquartered in Anaheim, CA. To join the RepSpark Community, create an account at app.repspark.com, and for more information, visit www.repspark.com

