Digital Tools Drive Pickleball Industry's Expansion Into Wholesale Markets

How Pickleball Brands are Growing With B2B Wholesale Technology On a sunny summer day in 1965, something magical happened. The game of Pickleball was born. AVI creates refined activewear for the modern pickleball athlete. Meet Zane Navratil. Behind the most comprehensive shoe in pickleball from SQAIRZ. At Rhoback, we crave activity. It inspires us. We believe there is an activity for everyone, and there is no better way to bring people together.

How pickleball brands use technology to bring innovative products to more players, more quickly to capitalize on the sport’s unprecedented growth.

We play the sport, we understand its movements, and we wanted fabrics built for pickleball. Our goal has always been apparel that performs across climates and conditions for both men and women.” — Avi Malka @ AVI

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pickleball’s meteoric rise shows no signs of slowing, and leading apparel and equipment brands are embracing digital transformation to meet surging demand and strengthen wholesale relationships.According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), pickleball participation has grown 150% over the past five years, making it the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. Equipment sales surged 85% in 2023 alone, based on Circana’s retail tracking data.“Pickleball’s growth has created incredible opportunities for brands, but it has also raised expectations from retailers and consumers alike,” said Meghann Butcher, CEO of RepSpark , the #1 B2B wholesale platform. “Today’s leading brands are using digital platforms to streamline ordering, deliver real-time inventory access, and accelerate their wholesale expansion.”Heritage Meets Innovation: J. Pritchard Sets the StandardFounded in 1965 by pickleball co-inventor Joel Pritchard, J. Pritchard remains central to the sport’s identity while pushing its future forward. The company recently launched a Certified Store Program to elevate retail standards nationwide, ensuring players shop in environments that meet premium merchandising and service benchmarks. Alongside, J. Pritchard introduced a new performance apparel line engineered for pickleball athletes.“Every stitch, every fabric has been considered to maximize performance,” said Kyle Rhodes, Director of Sales. “This collection represents pickleball’s next chapter — engineered for the modern player who values both function and style.” AVI : Redefining Performance Through Fabric InnovationAVI, founded by Avi Malka, differentiates itself through custom fabric development and innovative design. Unlike brands relying on off-the-shelf materials, AVI develops proprietary fabrics — a process taking up to two years — to deliver superior performance, comfort, and durability.A standout example is AVI’s custom ball pocket design, offering players a more practical and comfortable alternative to the traditional tennis skirt tuck.“We play the sport, we understand its movements, and we wanted fabrics and designs built for pickleball,” Malka said. “Our goal has always been apparel that performs across climates and conditions for both men and women.”SQAIRZ: Purpose-Built Footwear Backed by ScienceKnown for its groundbreaking golf shoes, SQAIRZ has expanded into pickleball with the XRZ™, a purpose-built shoe engineered specifically for the sport’s unique lateral movements.The XRZ™ features a patented wide toe box for improved balance and stability, outrigger sidewalls, pivot points, and a reinforced toe cap for durability. Independent testing demonstrated:18.6% improvement in player balance vs. barefoot15.1% better performance than players’ own shoesWomen experienced up to 22.9% greater gains in balance“Our approach has always been to put science first,” said Derek Fournier, VP of Operations at SQAIRZ. “Better ground connection translates to quicker pivots, safer slides, and more controlled rallies.”SQAIRZ is now the Official Footwear Partner of the Chicago Slice Major League Pickleball Team, which includes top players Zane Navratil and Ava Ignatowich.Rhoback: Scaling Activewear into WholesaleFounded in 2016, Rhoback is one of the fastest-growing activewear brands in the U.S., known for its performance-driven lifestyle apparel. The company’s signature polos, hoodies, skorts, and dresses combine style, versatility, and technical comfort.As Rhoback expands beyond its DTC roots, it is building a significant wholesale presence with golf pro shops, collegiate bookstores, and specialty retailers.“We’re excited to grow our wholesale business,” said Renée Sundén, Director of Business Operations. “From the start, we knew we’d found the right platform and team to help us expand. Real-time inventory and streamlined ordering are game-changers for our retail partners.”Digital Platforms Powering Pickleball’s Wholesale EvolutionAcross the market, leading pickleball brands are turning to the RepSpark cloud-based B2B wholesale platform to:- Streamline ordering and fulfillment- Provide real-time inventory access- Deliver centralized marketing and product catalogs- Enhance onboarding and engagement for retailers- Scale growth without adding operational strainFor J. Pritchard, digital infrastructure elevates its Certified Store Program and premium positioning.For AVI, it accelerates nationwide reach while expanding into adjacent racquet and fitness categories.For SQAIRZ, it enables broader distribution of the XRZ™ footwear to green-grass shops and specialty stores.For Rhoback, it simplifies wholesale onboarding and strengthens retail relationships.About RepSparkRepSpark is the leading provider of digital solutions for B2B wholesale commerce. Designed to be personalized, intuitive, and powerfully intelligent, our platform drives brands to connect and collaborate with their buyers to place orders, create digital line sheets, and analyze key data 24/7. RepSpark brands leverage technology to drive sales growth and better serve their retailers. Founded in 2007, RepSpark is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.To join the RepSpark Community, create an account at app.repspark.com, and for more information, visit www.repspark.com

3 Trends Retailers Should Look Out for in the Pickleball Boom (And How to Capitalize On Them)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.