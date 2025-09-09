KFSHRC Concludes Strategic Role at C3 Davos Summit with Advances in AI and Cell Therapy

Dr. Zoëga emphasized that AI can relieve doctors and nurses from repetitive tasks, accelerate diagnostics, and improve efficiency.

NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) concluded its participation as Strategic Partner and strategic partner of the C3 Davos of Healthcare™ New York Summit: Healthcare Disrupted – The Future of AI, Data & Precision Medicine, held on September 8, 2025, at the Union League Club in New York City. The event convened global healthcare leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore how artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and precision medicine are reshaping the future of care.In his Welcoming Remarks, Dr. Björn Zoëga, Deputy CEO of KFSHRC, said artificial intelligence must be used to support, not replace, healthcare workers. He also announced that KFSHRC treated its first patient with locally manufactured CAR-T cells, making Saudi Arabia an early adopter of this therapy. The patient, previously unresponsive to other treatments, is now cancer-free, with costs reduced by nearly 80 percent and treatment times cut from over 100 days abroad to under 40 days locally.Dr. Zoëga highlighted KFSHRC’s leadership in robotic surgery, including world-first transplant procedures, and pointed to investment in a genomic and experimental medicine facility backed by national leadership. He also stressed that consultants must complete at least two years of international training before joining, ensuring that global expertise strengthens Saudi healthcare.Prof. Ahmad AbuSalah, Director of the Center for Healthcare Intelligence at KFSHRC, contributed to Session #4: Smart Hospitals – How AI is Powering Operational Efficiency, Patient Safety & Clinical Decision-Making. He presented how KFSHRC is integrating artificial intelligence into hospital operations to optimize workflows, enhance safety, and support clinical decision-making in real time. Prof. AbuSalah highlighted the hospital’s progress in predictive analytics and AI-enabled monitoring, demonstrating how technology is already improving patient outcomes and operational resilience.Prof. Jackie Yi-Ru Ying, Chief Innovation and Research Officer at KFSHRC, highlighted the hospital’s advances in clinical research and innovation, noting that in 2024 KFSHRC conducted more than half of all active clinical trials in Saudi Arabia, modernized its Biobank to support precision medicine, and expanded its CAR-T program with successful in-house treatments, including remission for patients with limited options.She also outlined the impact of KFSHRC’s Digital Innovation Hub and Capacity Command Centre—developing over 30 AI applications, cutting hospital turnaround times, and reducing bed-waiting from 32 to 6 hours—alongside record-setting achievements in kidney transplantation, where the hospital has become a global leader in both adult and pediatric programs.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year and recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.