New Book, Crossing the Cactus, Reveals How Any Region Can Build a Thriving Tech Ecosystem Beyond Silicon Valley

"Crossing the Cactus" written by David Blivin and released by Entrepreneur Books, is now available. Entrepreneur Books, publisher of “Crossing the Cactus” by David Blivin. David C. Blivin, author of "Crossing the Cactus" and founder of Cottonwood Technology Funds.

Veteran VC Dave C. Blivin shows how any region can build thriving tech ecosystems by aligning ideas, talent, and capital in Crossing the Cactus.

If a community is serious about building innovation-based economic growth, it must align its resources strategically” — David C. Blivin, author of Crossing the Cactus

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and venture capitalist David C. Blivin explains how communities outside major innovation hubs can create thriving technology ecosystems in his new book " Crossing the Cactus : A Blueprint for Tech Commercialization Success Outside Silicon Valley.""To build sustainable tech economies, regions must align three essential ingredients—great ideas, experienced management, and sufficient capital," Blivin writes. "Innovation is everywhere, but without the right support systems, talent and technologies migrate to established centers like Silicon Valley and Boston. By creating the right ecosystem, any community can retain its most promising ventures and drive long-term growth."Crossing the Cactus, published by Entrepreneur Books, explores how overlooked regions can commercialize breakthrough technologies, attract management talent, and secure early-stage funding. Through case studies such as Skorpios Technologies and Bayotech, Blivin illustrates practical strategies for identifying regional strengths and implementing funding models that keep promising companies rooted in their local communities."Great ideas are everywhere, but without capital and leadership, they often die in the desert," Blivin says. "This book shows policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs how to bring those resources together so innovation can flourish anywhere—not just in the usual hotspots."In his book, Dave also highlights successful ecosystem models, such as Ohio's Third Frontier and Pennsylvania's Ben Franklin Technology Partners, offering actionable frameworks that are adaptable to any region's circumstances.In Crossing the Cactus, Dave draws on lessons from his work founding Cottonwood Technology Funds and Southeast Interactive Funds, where he successfully turned resource-limited regions into competitive technology hubs."If a community is serious about building innovation-based economic growth, it must align its resources strategically," Blivin writes. "When you combine great ideas with the right leadership and funding, you can create companies that not only become globally competitive but stay local."David C. Blivin, author of Crossing the Cactus: A Blueprint for Tech Commercialization Success Outside Silicon Valley, is the founder of Cottonwood Technology Funds and Southeast Interactive Funds. Over a 30-year career, he has invested in and nurtured companies that have raised more than $2 billion in follow-on funding and created over $3 billion in enterprise value. Dave is widely recognized for his expertise in building innovation ecosystems in regions rich in ideas but limited in resources.Entrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage Media, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and beyond.

