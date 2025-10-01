Copeland’s of Jacksonville Opens Pre-Bookings for Cajun Fried Turkeys Starting October 1

Beginning October 1, Copeland’s of Jacksonville will accept pre-bookings for its signature Cajun Fried Turkeys—available for the holiday season.

Our Cajun Fried Turkeys have become a holiday tradition for many families in Jacksonville, and we’re proud to bring them back again this season.” — Andrew Gabet, Owner

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday traditions return as Copeland’s of Jacksonville begins accepting pre-bookings for its signature Cajun Fried Turkeys on Sunday, October 1. The popular seasonal offering is available in limited quantities and has become a staple for many families preparing for Thanksgiving and year-end celebrations.

A Holiday Tradition in Jacksonville

Prepared with Copeland’s signature Cajun spices, the turkeys are fried to a golden crisp on the outside while remaining tender and flavorful inside. The result is a holiday centerpiece that brings a taste of Louisiana tradition to the Jacksonville community. Pre-bookings are encouraged early to ensure availability, as demand typically peaks in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.

Word from the Owner

“Our Cajun Fried Turkeys have become a holiday tradition for many families in Jacksonville, and we’re proud to bring them back again this season,” said Andrew Gabet, Owner.

About Us

Since 2001, Copeland’s of Jacksonville has been serving authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine inspired by New Orleans flavors. Located at 4310 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216, the restaurant offers scratch-made dishes, weekend brunch, catering services, and seasonal specialties. Rooted in Southern hospitality, Copeland’s continues to be a place where the community gathers for memorable meals and celebrations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.