Black Mountain Limo Joins the Colorado Limousine Association

Black Mountain Limo announces its membership in the Colorado Limousine Association, reinforcing its commitment to safety, professionalism, and great service.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Mountain Limo, a premier private transportation provider based in Breckenridge, Colorado, has officially joined the Colorado Limousine Association, a statewide organization dedicated to promoting excellence, safety, and integrity in luxury ground transportation.

The Colorado Limousine Association (CLA) serves as an advocacy and educational body for transportation professionals across the state. Membership connects operators with legislative updates, safety training, and best practices that help elevate service standards and passenger experience.

For Black Mountain Limo, this membership reflects its ongoing dedication to responsible business operations and professional development within the luxury travel sector. The company has long emphasized safety, reliability, and comfort while serving visitors and residents traveling through the Colorado mountain region.

A Word from the Owner

“Joining the Colorado Limousine Association aligns with our values of professionalism, safety, and collaboration within the industry,” said Worth Parker, CEO of Black Mountain Limo.

Strengthening Community and Industry Connections

Through the CLA, Black Mountain Limo will participate in training sessions, compliance discussions, and networking with other transportation companies across Colorado. The organization provides resources that help members navigate evolving state regulations, maintain vehicle safety standards, and support responsible tourism.

As a trusted name in Breckenridge and the surrounding ski resorts, Black Mountain Limo continues to promote high service standards across its fleet of private SUVs and vans—offering guests dependable transportation to destinations throughout Summit and Eagle Counties.

About Black Mountain Limo

Black Mountain Limo is a professional luxury transportation company located at 1900 Airport Road Unit C1 Breckenridge, CO 80424. The company provides private airport transfers, special event transportation, and group travel throughout Colorado’s resort regions, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Keystone, Copper Mountain, Frisco, and Dillon. Known for its commitment to safety, comfort, and reliability, Black Mountain Limo offers 24/7 service with experienced local drivers and a focus on personalized, professional travel experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

