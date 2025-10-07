Advanced Digital Automotive Group Attends and Exhibits at ASTA Expo in Raleigh, NC

Advanced Digital Automotive Group announces its attendance and exhibitor role at the ASTA Expo in Raleigh, NC, supporting independent auto repair shops.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Digital Automotive Group (ADAG) has announced its attendance and participation as an exhibitor at the ASTA Expo in Raleigh, North Carolina. The event, hosted by the Automotive Service & Tire Alliance (ASTA), brings together independent repair shops, suppliers, and industry experts to promote education, collaboration, and innovation in the auto repair sector.

As an exhibitor, ADAG will showcase its specialized auto repair SEO services and digital growth tools that help independent shop owners compete effectively in a rapidly changing market. The ASTA Expo provides an opportunity for the company to engage with attendees, share strategies, and highlight the value of digital marketing solutions tailored to the automotive repair industry.

A Word from the Owner

“Events like ASTA Expo allow us to connect directly with shop owners and provide tools that help them compete and thrive,” said Paul Donahue, CEO of Advanced Digital Automotive Group.

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group

Advanced Digital Automotive Group is a digital marketing agency serving the auto repair industry. With exclusive-market SEO, paid advertising, and automation tools like Auto Shop AMP, the agency helps independent shops grow with clarity and confidence. The company is headquartered at 4600 140th Ave. North Suite 180 Clearwater, FL 33762.

