InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Biometric-Enabled Handcuffs to Monitor Detainee Vital Signs

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarah S. of Fairfield, OH is the creator of KEEPSAFE, a restraint system designed to improve detainee safety during law enforcement and security operations. KEEPSAFE integrates a permanent biometric monitoring sleeve within the cuff interior to enable continuous tracking of critical vital signs such as heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and pulse. Real-time data is transmitted to a paired computer or monitoring system, ensuring officers and medical personnel are immediately aware of potential health emergencies.Traditional handcuffs, while effective for restraint, provide no safeguards against medical risks faced by individuals in custody. Officers may be unaware of conditions such as respiratory distress, cardiac irregularities, or hypertension until it becomes a critical emergency. KEEPSAFE addresses these serious situations by embedding biometric monitoring directly into the restraint device to create an additional layer of safety and accountability.The system is designed for use by police departments, correctional facilities, security forces, and other institutions that employ physical restraints. KEEPSAFE helps reduce liability, improves medical responsiveness, and supports safer outcomes for both detainees and law enforcement professionals.Key features and benefits include:• Integrated Biometric Sleeve: Permanently embedded within the cuffs to capture vital signs including pulse, blood pressure, oxygen levels, and respiration rate.• Real-Time Monitoring: Transmits biometric data to a paired computer or monitoring system for immediate observation.• Enhanced Detainee Safety: Provides early detection of medical issues to reduce the risk of unnoticed emergencies.• Accountability and Transparency: Offers verifiable biometric data, helping prevent abuse and ensuring proper documentation of detainee health.• Adaptable Applications: Suitable for police, corrections officers, military personnel, and private security operations.KEEPSAFE is designed to significantly improve detainee safety in law enforcement and security environments. The system empowers officers to respond proactively to medical conditions while promoting accountability and reducing preventable incidents.Sarah filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her KEEPSAFE product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in KEEPSAFE can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.