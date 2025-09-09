PREMIKATI Inc. Expands Contract Management Portfolio with Docusign Partnership

Contract management & procurement industry veterans leverage 15+ years of CLM expertise to deliver rapid time-to-value via Docusign's industry-leading platform.

By combining Docusign's powerful CLM and IAM capabilities with our procurement expertise...we're delivering the integrated solutions our clients need to transform their source-to-contract processes.” — Marisol Buchanan

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PREMIKATI Inc., a woman-owned procurement management consulting firm and SAP Gold Partner, today announced its acceptance into the Docusign Partner Program. This strategic partnership enables PREMIKATI to sell and implement Docusign Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) solutions, expanding the firm's digital transformation capabilities for mid-market and enterprise clients.The partnership combines PREMIKATI's proven track record in procurement technology implementations with Docusign's market-leading CLM and IAM solutions, creating a powerful value proposition for finance, procurement, and legal executives seeking to streamline contract processes while reducing costs and accelerating business growth."Our clients need contract management and intelligent agreement solutions that integrate seamlessly with their existing procurement ecosystems while delivering immediate ROI," said Marisol Buchanan, President and CEO of PREMIKATI Inc. "Docusign CLM and IAM, combined with our expertise in SAP Ariba and contract management BPO, enables organizations to achieve measurable time and cost savings from day one."The Docusign partnership strengthens PREMIKATI's comprehensive digital transformation portfolio, which includes SAP Ariba, Icertis, and custom BPO solutions. Organizations can now leverage PREMIKATI's proven methodology to implement Docusign CLM and IAM alongside their existing procurement technology stack, ensuring seamless integration and accelerated value realization."This partnership represents a natural evolution of our mission to help companies save time and money so they can focus on growth," added Buchanan. "By combining Docusign's powerful CLM and IAM capabilities with our procurement expertise and SAP Ariba specialization, we're delivering the integrated solutions our clients need to transform their source-to-contract processes."PREMIKATI's inclusion in the Docusign Partner Program follows the firm's recognition on the Inc. 5000 list in 2022 and 2023, highlighting its continued growth and market leadership in procurement transformation services.About PREMIKATI Inc.PREMIKATI Inc. is a woman-owned procurement management consulting firm specializing in operational procurement, legal and finance transformation. Comprised of professionals from Fortune organizations with extensive operational finance, legal, and procurement expertise, PREMIKATI serves as a trusted SAP Gold Partner for mid-market and enterprise organizations.The firm's comprehensive approach combines procurement consulting, technology implementation, and managed BPO and LPO services to deliver measurable outcomes across the source-to-pay lifecycle. PREMIKATI leverages best-in-class platforms including SAP Ariba, SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, SAP BTP, Icertis, Docusign, and Oro to drive end-to-end transformation.Headquartered in Indianapolis, PREMIKATI continues to expand its partnerships and capabilities to deliver innovative solutions that help clients achieve their procurement transformation goals.For more information about PREMIKATI's Docusign CLM/IAM implementation services and procurement expertise, visit www.PREMIKATI.com

