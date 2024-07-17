PREMIKATI Announces the Addition of SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud Edition to Its Portfolio
PREMIKATI, Inc., a woman-owned procurement management consulting company and an esteemed SAP Gold Partner, is proud to announce that it will now be offering SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud Edition to its lineup of advanced technological solutions. This strategic addition marks a significant milestone in PREMIKATI's commitment to empowering mid-market and large enterprise companies with cutting-edge technology solutions.
— Marisol Buchanan, CEO
As a company that has carved a niche in delivering exceptional procurement management services, PREMIKATI’s inclusion of SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud Edition is poised to revolutionize the way businesses manage and optimize their operations. This next-generation ERP solution, renowned for its agility, innovation, and comprehensive approach to managing business processes, aligns seamlessly with PREMIKATI’s vision of facilitating business growth through technological excellence.
"Our decision to include SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud Edition in our offerings is a testament to our commitment to staying ahead of the curve," said Marisol Buchanan, CEO of PREMIKATI, Inc. "This move is aligned with our mission to empower businesses with the best-in-class technology solutions that not only address their immediate needs but also pave the way for future growth and success."
SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud Edition is a state-of-the-art cloud ERP solution that provides businesses with real-time insights, enhanced decision-making capabilities, and unparalleled operational efficiency. By incorporating this platform, PREMIKATI is set to offer its clients a robust tool that simplifies complexities, fosters growth, and drives digital transformation.
About PREMIKATI, Inc.
PREMIKATI is a globally recognized management consulting leader, specializing in full procurement business and legal process outsourcing and the implementation of SAP and Icertis software. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, PREMIKATI’s commitment to innovation sets it apart, offering tailored solutions that marry the latest technological advancements with timeless business wisdom. PREMIKATI paves the way for clients to achieve growth through efficiency and insight.
