PREMIKATI Inc. Makes Inc. 5000 List for the Second Year in a Row
This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust and support of our clients.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PREMIKATI Inc., a leading woman-owned procurement management consulting company, is thrilled to announce that it has made the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year. This recognition highlights PREMIKATI’s continued growth, innovation, and commitment to excellence in the procurement and technology sectors.
— Marisol Buchanan, CEO
The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. Magazine, celebrates the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. This accolade places PREMIKATI among an elite group of companies that have demonstrated exceptional business acumen, rapid growth, and a dedication to delivering outstanding value to their clients.
“We are incredibly honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row,” said Marisol Buchanan, President and CEO of PREMIKATI Inc. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust and support of our clients. At PREMIKATI, we strive to revolutionize procurement processes and deliver innovative solutions that drive efficiency and growth. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the industry.”
PREMIKATI specializes in the implementation and deployment of SAP, SAP Ariba and Icertis software, helping mid-market and large enterprise companies streamline their operational procurement and financial processes, save time and money, and achieve significant business growth. As an SAP Gold Partner, PREMIKATI leverages its extensive experience and expertise to provide top-tier consulting services through its Center of Excellence.
The company’s consistent inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list underscores its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service, fostering innovation, and driving substantial value for its clients.
For more information about PREMIKATI Inc. and its services, please visit www.premikati.com.
About PREMIKATI Inc.:
PREMIKATI is a globally recognized management consulting leader, specializing in full procurement business and legal process outsourcing and the implementation of SAP and Icertis software. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, PREMIKATI’s commitment to innovation sets it apart, offering tailored solutions that marry the latest technological advancements with timeless business wisdom. PREMIKATI paves the way for clients to achieve growth through efficiency and insight.
