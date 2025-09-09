Arva Appoints Catherine Coteus as Vice President of Sustainability Solutions

Catherine Coteus

Catherine Coteus joins Arva as VP of Sustainability Solutions, bringing expertise in carbon accounting, regenerative agriculture, and Scope 3.

Joining Arva is an exciting opportunity to help scale the solutions most urgently needed in our food and agriculture systems.” — Catherine Coteus

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arva, a company working to scale regenerative agriculture, today announced the appointment of Catherine Coteus as Vice President of Sustainability Solutions. In this role, Catherine will lead Arva’s sustainability initiatives, guiding the company’s approach to carbon accounting, claim development, and regenerative program design. She will also oversee Arva’s Marketing division and Environmental Solutions team, two core areas driving the company’s growth and impact.Catherine brings over a decade of experience in corporate carbon accounting and decarbonization strategy, with expertise spanning sustainable agriculture, net-zero pathways, climate risk, and corporate climate programs. She has advised a variety of global companies on climate strategy. Catherine holds a Juris Doctor and a Master’s degree in Environmental Law and Policy.At Arva, Catherine will lead initiatives that strengthen the credibility and scalability of regenerative agriculture programs worldwide. She will spearhead efforts to ensure Arva’s solutions align with global standards such as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and emerging voluntary carbon market frameworks. Her leadership will help corporations navigate evolving disclosure requirements while building resilience into supply chains.“Joining Arva is an exciting opportunity to help scale the solutions most urgently needed in our food and agriculture systems,” said Catherine Coteus.“By combining scientific rigor with practical implementation, Arva is uniquely positioned to advance credible carbon accounting, regenerative practices, and climate resilience. I look forward to leading this work and supporting our partners in meeting their goals with integrity and impact.”Jay McEntire, CEO of Arva, added: “Catherine brings a depth of expertise that will be transformative for Arva and our partners. Her leadership in corporate carbon management, climate strategy, and regenerative agriculture strengthens our ability to deliver trusted, scalable solutions. As regulatory expectations and market demands accelerate, her strategic guidance will be instrumental in ensuring Arva continues to set the standard for credible and impactful sustainability programs.”

