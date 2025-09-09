FACE AMUSEMENT AND GUY FIERI FOUNDATION BRING TEDDY BEARS TO CENTRAL PARK FOR THE ANNUAL NEW YORK CITY BUDDY WALK®

The Buddy Walk® was held in advance of National Teddy Bear Day

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FACE Amusement Group joined forces with The Guy Fieri Foundation and National Down Syndrome Society( NDSS ) for the 30th Annual NYC Buddy Walkat Times Square, one of the country’s largest Down syndrome advocacy and awareness events.Gathering in Times Square, more than 2,500 participants joined the Buddy Walk to celebrate community, shift perceptions, and stand for greater opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome.As part of the day’s festivities, FACE Amusement Group and The Guy Fieri Foundation donated a teddy bear to every participant, spreading joy and reinforcing their shared commitment to NDSS’s mission.The Buddy Walkwas held in advance of National Teddy Bear Day, September 9, a day honoring one of childhood’s most beloved toys. Teddy bears remain a universal symbol of comfort and connection—making the gift especially meaningful for families and participants.“We’re honored to stand alongside NDSS in their mission to empower individuals with Down syndrome and their families,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Amusement Group. “Through our Bear Hugs program and our ongoing partnership with NDSS and The Guy Fieri Foundation, we’re able to give back in meaningful ways that celebrate inclusion and make a positive impact nationwide.”The bear donation is part of FACE’s Bear Hugs program, which transforms guest prizes won at FACE locations into charitable contributions. Now in its sixth year, Bear Hugs has donated more than 20,000 bears to local first responders and national organizations like NDSS.This year’s collaboration marks the continuation of FACE Amusement Group’s ongoing partnership with NDSS and The Guy Fieri Foundation. Together, the organizations are committed to uplifting families, creating joyful experiences, and amplifying the voices of individuals with Down syndrome.About National Down Syndrome SocietyNDSS empowers individuals with Down syndrome and their families by driving policy change, providing resources, engaging with local communities, and shifting public perceptions. Our flagship Buddy Walk is an important fundraise for NDSS as well as a celebration of the Down syndrome community. For more information, please visit http://www.ndss.org/all-buddy-walks About The Guy Fieri FoundationThe Guy Fieri Foundation uses food, cooking, and education to support, uplift, and encourage our communities. Guy believes that giving back is one of the most important things you can do. "I was raised, that you always help your community and you always help people that need help, and you participate You got to be an active member.” Learn more at https://www.guyfierifoundation.org// About FACE Amusement GroupFACE Amusement Group owns and operates a growing collection of entertainment experiences with locations throughout the United States. Specializing in good, clean, family fun, their unique amusement portfolio includes Arcade City, Big Top Arcade, Rockin’ Raceway Arcade, 7D Dark Ride Adventure, LuLu’s Beach Arcade and Mountain of Youth Ropes Course, The Mirror Maize, while their growing hospitality side of the business includes Guy’s Branson Kitchen and Bar as well as Downtown Flavortown. With games of skill, rides that thrill and crazy mazes, FACE Amusement Group showcases the newest interactive technology as families and friends compete for the ultimate prize – memories that will last a lifetime.FACE Amusement Group has received the Great Place to Workrecognition for its company for 2025 for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at FACE Amusement Group.In addition to providing exceptional entertainment options, the company’s core values of Faith, Attitude, Consistency, and Excellence (FACE) drive its wide-reaching philanthropic efforts, including the unique Bear Hugs program. For every stuffed bear plush toy won in a FACE Amusement claw machine, the company donates another bear to a local charity. To date, FACE Amusement Group has donated nearly 20,000 stuffed bears to a variety of charities. http://FaceAmusement.com

