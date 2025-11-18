RED PHONE BOOTH TO RAISE A GLASS TO HISTORY WITH REPEAL DAY CELEBRATION WITH EXCLUSIVE 1920s-INSPIRED EVENT

Red Phone Booth Entry Craft Cocktails at Red Phone Booth

Tickets Now Available for the Annual Toast to the End of Prohibition at Various Locations on December 4, 2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Step back in time and sip in style as Red Phone Booth , the nation’s premier Prohibition-era lounge, celebrates one of America’s most spirited milestones - Repeal Day. On December 5, 1933, the United States reclaimed the right to enjoy a celebratory drink with the ratification of the 21st Amendment, ending Prohibition. Red Phone Booth will honor this historic moment with an evening of handcrafted cocktails, specialty products and live entertainment in true 1920s style at their Atlanta, Buckhead, GA, Nashville, TN and The Colony, TX locations. Guests can expect a night filled with the artistry of mixology, classic ambiance and the camaraderie that defines the Red Phone Booth experience.Since opening its hidden red door, Red Phone Booth has earned a reputation for transforming every visit into an experience steeped in history, elegance, and intrigue. Entry begins with the signature antique London phone booth, and a secret number known only to members and insiders. Once inside, guests are transported to a bygone era of refinement, complete with plush leather seating, low amber lighting and the soft crackle of camaraderie in the air.Step beyond the secret door and celebrate the end of Prohibition in lavish style. Join us for an evening of timeless glamour, handcrafted cocktails and live music as Red Phone Booth honors Repeal Day, the return of the right to raise a glass.Red Phone Booth’s world-class mixology program features over 400 premium spirits, expertly crafted cocktails made from hand-chipped double-reverse osmosis ice, 100% fresh-squeezed juices and rare spirits sourced from around the world. In addition, their curated cigar selection and a commitment to hospitality that makes every visit a celebration of the art of the craft cocktail.Repeal Day guests will be welcomed with a signature cocktail and chef-inspired light bites (while supplies last), then treated to live entertainment. Throughout the evening, patrons will enjoy raffles, exclusive prizes and a Best Dressed Contest honoring the most dashing gentleman and most dazzling lady with elegant rewards. Whether commemorating the repeal of Prohibition or enjoying a night out on the town, Red Phone Booth promises an unforgettable evening of refined revelry and impeccable service.Limited tickets are $20 and available now for the Atlanta, Buckhead and The Colony locations with doors opening at 4 p.m. NOTE: The Nashville venue is celebrating their 6th Anniversary and Repeal Day with doors opening to the public at 8 p.m. (no ticket necessary).Thursday, December 4, 2025 - The Repeal Day AffairRed Phone Booth - Downtown Atlanta17 Andrew Young International Blvd. NEAtlanta, GA 30303Live Entertainment by The Human DJ at 7 p.m.TICKETS HERE: https://www.freshtix.com/events/the-repeal-day-affair-at-the-red-phone-booth-downtown-1204 Red Phone Booth - Buckhead (Atlanta)3242 Peachtree Rd NEAtlanta, GA 30305Live Entertainment by Davis & The Love at 7 p.m.TICKETS HERE: https://www.freshtix.com/events/repeal-day-affair-at-red-phone-booth-buckhead-1204 Red Phone Booth - The Colony (Dallas)5774 Grandscape Blvd, Suite 100The Colony, TX 75056Live Entertainment by Rachael Teague Trio at 7 p.m.TICKETS HERE: https://www.freshtix.com/events/the-repeal-day-affair-at-the-red-phone-booth-colonytx-1204 Red Phone Booth - Nashville136 Rosa L Parks BlvdNashville, TN 37203Live Entertainment by DJ Afterparty at 8 p.m.Doors at 8 p.m. as event is free and open to the publicNo ticket necessaryNOTE: All locations are smoking venues, must be 21 years old to attend and dress code required.About Red Phone BoothRed Phone Booth venues feature a stunning interior reminiscent of a clandestine hideaway as the venue showcases an exquisite design that includes vintage-inspired décor, plush seating, and dimly lit surroundings, creating an atmosphere that exudes timeless elegance. The venue decor is highlighted by 100-year-old reclaimed brick walls from a textile mill, honey onyx bars, intimate fireplaces, custom Italian leather couches, and hand-painted ceiling with back lighting by renowned artist Christian Waggoner (Star Wars / Lucas Arts) as well as his fine art throughout. Red Phone Booth offers a Mafia Room available for rent for private events that typically have their own private bar, pool table and/or poker table and flat-screen TVs.Red Phone Booth’s goal is to provide each guest with the most memorable experience, always looking for opportunities to exceed each guest’s expectations, while maintaining a sincere, gracious attitude. From the comfort of the seating to the training and knowledge of the staff, and the quality of the air, it is all of these things and more that allow Red Phone Booth to deliver an unparalleled experience for its guests.Visit www.RedPhoneBooth.com for more information.

