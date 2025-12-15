Nashville Cats Cocktails Takes Center Stage in Las Vegas

L-R: Rod Essig, CAA & Nashville Cats Beverages investor and Stacie Kinder, COO of Nashville Cats Beverages with Tim McGraw at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. ﻿Photo credit: Tyler Conrad Concert attendees were treated to Nashville Cats Vodka Cocktail at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Premium Canned Cocktail Makes Sparkling Debut at Caesars Palace during Tim McGraw’s Concert Series

We’re thrilled to bring the spirit of Nashville to the heart of Las Vegas with Nashville Cats Cocktails at The Colosseum.” — Rod Essig, Nashville Cats Beverages investor

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As country music icon Tim McGraw took the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a four-night concert series last week, another Nashville original stepped into the spotlight: Nashville Cats Vodka Cocktail During McGraw’s concerts, fans were introduced to the smooth, premium ready-to-drink canned cocktail inspired by the legendary “Nashville Cats” studio musicians whose artistry helped define generations of American music.Distributed in Nevada by Breakthru Beverage Group, Nashville Cats Vodka Cocktails made a standout first impression at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Concertgoers gravitated toward the sleek 19.2 oz silver cans as they entered the iconic venue, quickly establishing the brand as more than a menu addition, it became the cocktail choice of the night. With its clean, crisp profile and premium vodka base, the cocktail resonated strongly with McGraw’s audience, earning enthusiastic feedback and cementing its status as a hit throughout the limited engagement.The brand is backed by a group of investors with deep roots in entertainment and hospitality, including music industry and talent veteran Rod Essig and former sports and entertainment executive Stacie Kinder, who now serves as Chief Operating Officer for the brand. For the leadership team, launching in Las Vegas was both strategic and symbolic.“Partnering with Caesars Entertainment was a natural fit for the Tim McGraw concert series this month,” said Rod Essig. “Tim is a legendary performer and it only makes sense that a cocktail celebrating legends would debut alongside someone of his stature. We’re thrilled to bring the spirit of Nashville to the heart of Las Vegas with Nashville Cats Cocktails at The Colosseum.”The collaboration felt seamless. McGraw, one of modern country music’s most influential artists, embodies today’s version of a “Nashville Cat,” a master of the craft with deep roots in Music City. Pairing his performances with a cocktail inspired by the original studio greats created a bridge between past and present. Fans weren’t just enjoying a drink; they were experiencing a taste of rich musical heritage.The momentum is set to continue. Following its successful launch at The Colosseum, Nashville Cats Vodka Cocktails is slated to expand into additional Caesars Entertainment properties, including Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Negotiations are also underway for a Nashville Cats Cafe concept on The Las Vegas Strip, an immersive venue marrying cocktails, cuisine and live music within a contemporary honky-tonk setting. The concept aims to deliver the next evolution of Nashville’s influence within one of Las Vegas’s most dynamic nightlife destinations.“This collaboration captures the energy and creative essence of both cities, giving fans a unique taste of Music City while honoring Las Vegas’s unparalleled entertainment legacy,” said Stacie Kinder, COO of Nashville Cats Beverages. “We can’t wait for fans to experience this one-of-a-kind cocktail alongside Tim McGraw, one of the most electrifying performers in modern country music.”Since its Nashville debut in September this year, Nashville Cats Vodka Cocktails has quickly gained traction in an increasingly competitive ready-to-drink market. Its strong reception in Las Vegas marks a major milestone for the emerging brand. With roots firmly grounded in Nashville’s musical identity and ambitions for nationwide growth, its arrival on The Las Vegas Strip underscores its readiness to compete on a national stage.In a city renowned for spectacle and showmanship, Nashville Cats Cocktails achieved what few newcomers manage: a debut impactful enough to be felt all the way back on Lower Broadway.About Nashville Cats BeveragesNashville Cats Beverages is a Music City U.S.A. born lifestyle brand that blends the soul of Nashville’s music scene with the craft of premium beverages. Inspired by the legendary Nashville Cats, world-class session musicians whose artistry helped define generations of music — the company creates drinks that honor the city’s creative spirit while connecting with today’s fans. From its flagship Nashville Cats Vodka Cocktail to future ready-to-drink innovations, apparel and hospitality concepts, every product is rooted in authenticity, local pride and a love for the soundtrack that makes Nashville the world’s stage.For more information, visit www.DrinkNashvilleCats.com or follow @DrinkNashvilleCats on social media.

