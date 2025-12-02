Nashville Entrepreneur, Creative Industry Leader and Inspirational Author Lands on Amazon Books Best Seller Lists

Hello Fine Friend (book cover) David Fischette

David Fischette Debuts New Book, Hello Fine Friend: A Collection of Unsolicited Random Thoughts Inspired by Walking 1,000 Miles

I didn’t set out to write a book during this personal journey. It was just me, trying to take one small step towards a healthier lifestyle.” — David Fischette, Author, Speaker & Entrepreneur

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville entrepreneur, creative industry leader, author and speaker David Fischette has released his new book, Hello Fine Friend : A Collection of Unsolicited Random Thoughts Inspired by Walking 1,000 Miles to rave reviews – landing on multiple Amazon Books Best Seller lists.Hello Fine Friend has reached #1 New Release in multiple Amazon categories in just days of its release to include #1 Best Seller in Personal Transformation & Spirituality. Fischette will host a free, public book launch, reading and book signing event this Saturday, December 6 at 10:00 a.m. at ONYX + ALABASTER Coffee Lounge located in downtown Franklin at 234 Public Square B, Franklin, TN 37064.Hello Fine Friend reads like an invitation you didn’t know you needed. Rooted in the simple rhythm of walking, it reveals how an ordinary daily habit can unlock extraordinary clarity. Rather than instruct or preach, Fischette simply invites readers to walk beside him, making each reflection feel personal, familiar and earned. The book feels like taking a slow breath after a long day. Its warm, steady tone guides readers through moments that calm, surprise or gently stir something awake. Some entries offer unexpected truths; others bring a smile in their simplicity, but each chapter leaves a quiet, lasting impression.Hello Fine Friend explores themes that stretch far beyond walking, friendship, faith, creativity, weariness, hope and the way small observations can reveal big truths. Because these insights rise from everyday life, they feel universal and comforting to the reader. Anyone seeking perspective, encouragement or a gentle reset will find something meaningful in these pages.“I didn’t set out to write a book during this personal journey,” said David Fischette. “It was just me, trying to take one small step towards a healthier lifestyle. But there I was, alone with my thoughts on a long walk each day. These thoughts were simply reflections on the life I experienced on ordinary days. I’m grateful they’ve found a home with readers that seem to have really resonated. If anything in this book helps someone pause, take a moment to reflect, breathe and feel a little comforted, or if the truth of my many mistakes in life can help someone else course correct before they crash, then every mile was worth it.”Fischette’s loose, conversational style mirrors the roaming thoughts of a long walk. Humor appears without warning, reflection surfaces without effort and imagery often stops the reader mid-page. The book’s lasting significance lies in its quiet honesty. It doesn’t demand effort; it simply reminds readers to stay awake to their own lives. It turns ordinary moments into companions, providing comfort that reveals itself slowly, page by page.Hello Fine Friend – Amazon Books RankingsNew Release Categories:• #1 Motivational Growth & Spirituality• #1 Personal Growth• #1 Personal Transformation & Spirituality• #1 Spiritual Growth Self-Help• #3 Spirituality• #36 Religion & SpiritualityBest Seller Categories:• #1 Personal Transformation & Spirituality• #3 Spiritual Growth Self-Help• #4 Motivational Growth & Spirituality• #6 Personal Growth• #18 SpiritualityAbout David FischetteDavid Fischette is a visionary in live production, broadcast, media and entertainment. Known for his passion, creativity and leadership, he has spent more than 40 years shaping industry culture and founded boutique agency, Cre8td by David Fischette, in 2024. He has collaborated with major global brands across corporate broadcasting, experiential activations and creative strategy, always driven by a singular purpose: to connect experience and emotion to the brand. His executive-producing credits span Fortune 500 companies, multiple film and television projects, the Emmy Award-winning series My Generation starring Leeza Gibbons, the 2024 Boot Barn Fashion Show (Hulu & Roku), and the New York City Film Festival Award-winning thriller Gods of Accident.He hosts the True West Podcast, founded the True West Foundation, and in 2024 stepped away from his role as CEO and Chief Creative at Go West Creative while retaining ownership of the company he founded in 1984. His focus through Cre8td centers on producing meaningful, positive-impact projects including executive producing the Boot Barn 2024 Fashion Show television special.During the pandemic, Fischette led a full pivot into corporate broadcasting, establishing The Studio Collection at Go West, Nashville’s downtown hub for virtual meetings, live events and digital content. His leadership also expanded agency services and the globally recognized Spoken Cinemaplatform.﻿Fischette and his teams have earned numerous Telly, Pixie, Davy, Hermes and Gala Awards, including the prestigious Gala Award for his Spoken Cinemawork.Beyond his creative work, Fischette is a devoted advocate for women's rights and racial equality. He has served on the boards of the YWCA, Pepperdine University, and the SEARCH Foundation and has been a featured speaker at major industry conferences. He was invited to address more than 1,500 delegates from 65 countries at the United Nations on a panel focused on gender equity.To learn more about David Fischette or to book him for a speaking engagement or appearance, visit www.DavidFischette.com Hello Fine Friend is the perfect gift for the holiday and Christmas season - available now on Amazon at:

