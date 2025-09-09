Submit Release
Important Notice from DC Superior Court about Auto Acceptance and Redaction of Filings for Civil Action Cases

Beginning September 22, 2025, many new civil filings will be automatically accepted and may be immediately viewed by the public. Before submitting documents, filers should redact (hide or remove) any private or sensitive information, such as social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, or other personally identifiable information. The Civil Division will not redact this information. Cases without properly redacted filings will be dismissed.

