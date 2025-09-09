Important Notice from DC Superior Court about Auto Acceptance and Redaction of Filings for Civil Action Cases Beginning September 22, 2025, many new civil filings will be automatically accepted and may be immediately viewed by the public. Before submitting documents, filers should redact (hide or remove) any private or sensitive information, such as social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, or other personally identifiable information. The Civil Division will not redact this information. Cases without properly redacted filings will be dismissed. For more information:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.