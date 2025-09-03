Judge Rebecca Goldfrank Honored with 2025 Jerrold Scoutt Prize

The DC Courts family is celebrating Judge Rebecca Goldfrank, who The District of Columbia Bar Foundation has selected as the 2025 Jerrold Scoutt Prize awardee.

The Scoutt Prize is awarded annually to an attorney who has worked for a significant portion of their career at a nonprofit organization, providing devoted, skillful, and compassionate legal work for underserved residents of the District of Columbia.

Judge Goldfrank was appointed as a Magistrate Judge by DC Superior Court Chief Judge Milton C. Lee on August 8, 2025, and previously worked as a legal services attorney for more than 20 years.

In her former role as the legal director at DC Affordable Law Firm (DCALF), Judge Goldfrank managed a 25-member team representing clients in immigration, family law, and probate and estate planning matters.

“Rebecca is the living embodiment of what a public interest advocate should be,” said Gabby Mulnick Majewski, DCALF’s executive director, in a news release from The District of Columbia Bar Foundation. “The District of Columbia is a better place for families thanks to her tireless leadership and zealous championship for our community’s members.”

Please join us in congratulating Judge Goldfrank on this recognition and commending her commitment to access to justice!