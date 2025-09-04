You're Invited: The Future of Elder Well-Being Summit

You are invited to a special free, full-day conference: The Future of Elder Well-Being Summit: Exploring Capacity, Alternatives to Guardianship and DC Resources.

This is a great opportunity to gain valuable information on guardianship and its alternatives, as well as to connect with local resources and experts dedicated to supporting the well-being of elders.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Thursday, September 18, 2025 Time: 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Location: Kellogg Conference Center, Gallaudet University campus (800 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002) (The Gallaudet University Campus Map is attached.)

Kellogg Conference Center, Gallaudet University campus (800 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002) (The Gallaudet University Campus Map is attached.) Cost: Free!

We're excited to feature distinguished speakers from several DC organizations, including the Office of the Attorney General and the Office of the Inspector General. You'll also have a chance to connect with exhibitors from local organizations like the Department of Aging and Community Living/Adult Protective Services (DACL/APS) and Legal Counsel for the Elderly. Please refer to the agenda, linked below, for more information about the sessions and speakers.

Important Details:

Directions: Linked below are directions to the Kellogg Conference Center. The directions can be used for traveling by car or Metro. For those traveling by Metro, Gallaudet University has a shuttle. The Shuttle is available “The shuttle picks up at Union Station. When exiting the station, take the escalators across from Starbucks up one level. Then, turn left and take the second escalator up to the bus level. Once there, turn left again and look for the bus in parking spot #50. It’s a white bus with “Gallaudet University” along the side.” Please see Gallaudet University Shuttle Schedule, linked below, for hours of operation. The Shuttle is free.

Linked below are directions to the Kellogg Conference Center. Parking: On-site parking is available for a fee of $30. Please see the Kellogg iParq Parking Instructions, linked below.

On-site parking is available for a fee of $30. Please see the Kellogg iParq Parking Instructions, linked below. Lunch: Lunch is on your own. Due to funding restrictions, we are unable to provide food and beverages. Kellogg Conference Center has a concession/snack stand and Bistro (lunch) that are available on-site. Additionally, Gallaudet University is located across the street from Union Market. Linked below is a document with the the Union Market District Map and Restaurants & Stores Close to Kellogg Conference Hotel.

Kellogg Conference Center has a concession/snack stand and Bistro (lunch) that are available on-site. Additionally, Gallaudet University is located across the street from Union Market. Linked below is a document with the the Union Market District Map and Restaurants & Stores Close to Kellogg Conference Hotel. Social Work CEUs: Pending

Pending Fiduciary Panel Credits: Available

Available Registration is required to attend. Please click this link to secure your spot: [https://app.certain.com/profile/form/index.cfm?PKformID=0x34593311cb5] There is a flyer linked below containing the registration link also.

Please click this link to secure your spot: [https://app.certain.com/profile/form/index.cfm?PKformID=0x34593311cb5] Media Release Form: Because the Summit is being recorded, a Media Release Form needs to be signed. The form is linked below and needs to be returned to Tonya McNair (Tonya.McNair@dcsc.gov) by September 15, 2025.

For Immediate Questions: Please contact us at OfficeoftheRegisterofWills@dcsc.gov.

Members of the Media with questions should contact: douglas.buchanan@dccsystem.gov

Don't miss this opportunity to learn and connect with professionals and resources dedicated to promoting the well-being of our elders!

We look forward to seeing you there!

Sincerely,

The Future of Elder Well-Being Summit Team

LINKS:

Flyer - The Future of Elder Well-Being Summit

08-08-25 DC COURTS MEDIA RELEASE FORM

Elder Well-Being Summit Agenda

Directions to the Kellogg Conference Hotel

Gallaudet University Shuttle Schedule

Kellogg iParq Parking Instructions

Restaurants _ Stores Close to Kellogg Conference Hotel

Union Market District - Map