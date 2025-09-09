Spectrum Skin Clinic Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

Dr. Sabeen Munib, founder and lead physician at Spectrum Skin Clinic

Spectrum Skin Clinic introduces the Candela Matrix® platform in Irvine, redefining non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed, customizable care.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spectrum Skin Clinic is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrixplatform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.About the MatrixPlatformMore than just RF microneedling, the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers the Spectrum Skin Clinic to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows Spectrum Skin Clinic’s providers to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, the MatrixTreatment includes:- RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.- Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.- Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system - boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:- Customized treatments for all skin tones and types- Visible results with minimal downtime- Consistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.Spectrum Skin Clinic: Dedicated to Transformative Care"We’re proud to offer the MatrixPro at our practice. With its next-level technology and customizable handpieces, we can deliver unique treatments and beautiful results our patients will be excited about,” said Dr. Sabeen Munib , founder and lead physician at Spectrum Skin Clinic.MatrixTreatments deliver visible, natural-looking results that refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, and restore lost volume. The Spectrum Skin Clinic serves as a leading destination for those seeking the benefits of the Matrixplatform.Experience the MatrixDifferenceThe Spectrum Skin Clinic offers MatrixTreatments designed to promote radiant, youthful skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.spectrumskinclinic.com/ or call (949) 647-5234.About Spectrum Skin ClinicSpectrum Skin Clinic, led by board-certified physician Dr. Sabeen Munib, delivers a regenerative, science-driven approach to aesthetics that prioritizes natural beauty, diversity, and patient safety. With over a decade of expertise in anti-aging, wellness, and regenerative medicine, Dr. Munib is recognized for her ability to address a wide range of concerns—from correcting complications and dissolving misplaced fillers to improving acne and surgical scars, discoloration, and skin laxity.Specializing in treatments for all skin tones, including melanin-rich and ethnically diverse skin types, Spectrum Skin Clinic utilizes advanced, dermatologist-trusted technologies and evidence-based protocols to achieve visible results with minimal risk. Services include regenerative therapies such as PRFM, exosomes, polynucleotides, collagen stimulators, premium injectables, laser resurfacing, and skin rejuvenation treatments.Known for meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to natural-looking outcomes, the clinic designs every treatment plan to align with the patient’s facial structure, skin health, and long-term goals. Conveniently located in Irvine, California, Spectrum Skin Clinic has earned a trusted reputation in the Orange County community for delivering safe, personalized, and transformative aesthetic care.About Candela Medical Candela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company and the maker of the Matrixskin renewal platform. With a legacy of innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centered outcomes, Candela delivers trusted technologies that empower providers and inspire confidence in patients worldwide. Its portfolio includes some of the most recognized and effective aesthetic solutions in the industry, including the GentleMax ProPlus for hair removal and vascular treatments, Nordlys™ for skin and vascular rejuvenation, PicoWayfor tattoo and pigment removal, and Glacē™ for hydrodermabrasion. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Candela continues to pioneer the future of medical aesthetics by combining cutting-edge engineering with a mission to advance results, safety, and patient satisfaction across all skin types and ages.

