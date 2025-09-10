OneAdvanced partners with London School of Science and Technology to streamline their learner journey

UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneAdvanced, a leading provider of AI-powered, sector-focused software and IT services impacting over 40 million lives daily, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the London School of Science and Technology (LSST), a higher education provider specialising in business, IT, health, and social courses.As a provider of level 3-6 qualifications ranging from four-year degrees with foundation years to three-year degrees, and campuses across London, Luton and Birmingham, LSST sought a solution to automate key workflows and reduce administrative overhead. OneAdvanced’s Learner Management System (LMS), was chosen to address this challenge.The LMS will simplify LSST’s learner journey – starting with applications and continuing through to data validation and submission, capturing learner data once and reusing it throughout the system. This will avoid data entry duplications and significantly reduce time spent on manual tasks, improving efficiency and enhancing data accuracy."We are delighted to equip LSST with the LMS they need to streamline onboarding, track progress, and simplify workflows," said Mark Dewell, Senior Vice President of Education at OneAdvanced. "What’s more, the ability to integrate the LMS with additional OneAdvanced learner solutions, such as our Assessment and Learning solution (bskb), empowers institutions like LSST to continually improve their learner outcomes, refining systems and processes to achieve even greater benefits."OneAdvanced’s LMS has a built-in Individualised Learner Record (ILR) to validate reporting, which also enables users to identify and correct data errors before submission, helping ensure compliance and protecting against potential funding clawbacks. The result is a more confident, streamlined approach to managing learner records.This partnership reflects OneAdvanced’s deep expertise in the education and training sector, where they support a growing number of institutions – including more than 95% of FE Colleges in the UK. Over 2 million learners benefit from OneAdvanced’s software improvements across the sector, including those enrolled in institutions like NCG, Activate Learning, and South Thames Colleges Group Contact us today to find out how OneAdvanced can help you.

