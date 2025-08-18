OneAdvanced completes purchase of INPS assets, a transformational milestone for UK Healthcare IT

Critical lifeline given to GPs across the UK ensuring continued support and innovation for UK healthcare

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneAdvanced , the leader in AI-powered healthcare IT solutions supporting over 40 million UK patients annually, has completed the purchase of certain assets of In Practice Systems (INPS), relating to the Vision electronic patient record (EPR) system used by GP practices across the UK. This puts an end to six months of uncertainty for GPs using the Vision EPR software and provides an exceptionally strong partner for the future.This strategic move further enhances the delivery of OneAdvanced's next-generation healthcare platform and reinforces OneAdvanced's commitment to reimagining healthcare services through technology. Combining the Vision EPR solution with OneAdvanced's extensive healthcare portfolio, creates a powerful healthcare platform, aligned directly with the NHS's 10-year plan to create the world’s most digitally accessible healthcare service, as launched by Wes Streeting on 3 July 2025.OneAdvanced’s healthcare platform underpins the transformation to neighbourhood care, supporting local GP’s, pharmacies and local communities in support of improved patient experience. In providing secure, trusted, real-time patient insights across primary, community, secondary and social care settings, the OneAdvanced healthcare platform aids the NHS in its quest to enhance patient care services across the UK. The OneAdvanced platform paves the way for a unified, AI-driven national health system, and is fundamental to achieve the governments neighbourhood care ambitions.Delivering the Future of Healthcare ITRic Thompson, SVP of Health & Care at OneAdvanced, remarked confidently on this pivotal step for UK healthcare innovation: "We are pleased to add this mission critical solution used by hundreds of GP practices across the UK to our healthcare portfolio. We are on the brink of a generational leap in healthcare technology, by integrating Vision EPR expertise with OneAdvanced’s existing healthcare solutions, such as document management [Docman], secondary care electronic patient management [Adastra], online GP consultation [Patchs] and clinical triage and decision support [Odyssey], we deliver the backbone for a future defined by intelligence-led, highly personalised, and efficient healthcare delivery.”National Impact on Primary Care PracticesThis announcement carries immediate benefits for GPs across the UK, especially in Scotland, where the Vision platform is playing a vital role in NHS Scotland's national technology programme. Around 900 GP practices are undergoing a crucial transition from legacy EMIS technology to the Vision cloud-based EPR system, backed by this purchase."GPs in Scotland can rest assured knowing this vital transition will be seamless, with no interruptions to clinical care," Thompson asserted. "Our existing relationship with NHS National Services Scotland will ensure the INPS Vision platform will not only be fulfilled, it will also be accelerated with innovative enhancements only OneAdvanced can deliver."Steven Flockhart, Director of Digital and Security, NHS National Services Scotland, said: "A stable and effective GP IT system is essential to supporting Primary Care across Scotland. We look forward to working closely with OneAdvanced on this next phase of service delivery."With over 35 years' experience in healthcare technology, OneAdvanced is bringing its deep industry expertise and modern AI-powered innovation together to tackle the complex challenges facing the NHS, unlocking the full potential of digitalisation for enhanced patient care.Building Towards a National Healthcare PlatformIntegrating Vision into OneAdvanced’s existing Primary Care portfolio enhances their world-class national health platform, addressing the increasing demand for seamless, data-driven healthcare solutions. By leveraging AI, OneAdvanced’s healthcare platform empowers clinicians with actionable insights, reduces administrative burdens on NHS staff and ensures patients receive more consistent, proactive, and personalised care. No other provider in the UK has the capability to deliver such a platform.Thompson adds, "Adding Vision EPR to our existing Primary Care solutions, ensures OneAdvanced is directly connected to the NHS 10-year vision for improved patient outcomes through better neighbourhood care. Key to this is empowering GPs to proactively manage complex patient needs, with accurate and timely interventions, ultimately enhancing the patient experience whilst also reducing hospital admissions and waste."Shaping the Next Generation of HealthcareThe unification of OneAdvanced and the Vision platform marks a key milestone in reshaping the future of UK healthcare IT. GPs now have an unwavering guarantee of continuity, innovation, and support as the company remains steadfast in its mission to co-develop safe, efficient, and accessible solutions that serve both clinicians and patients nationwide.For more information about OneAdvanced, visit www.oneadvanced.com About OneAdvancedOneAdvanced is a trusted leader in healthcare IT with over 35 years of experience, supporting over 40 million patients annually through its technology solutions. Its extensive team of clinicians, technologists, and healthcare experts collaborates with over 4,000 GP practices, 160 NHS Trusts and over 85% of the NHS 111 Services in England to develop and deliver tools that improve operational efficiencies and outcomes across the UK healthcare landscape.About INPSINPS is a renowned supplier of electronic patient record (EPR) systems, with a heritage of over 30 years in delivering healthcare IT solutions. The company's Vision Primary care EPR is used by GP practices in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. INPS were placed into voluntary administration in December 2024 by its French owner Cegedim.

