OneAdvanced supports Moran Logistics with new strategic partnership

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneAdvanced , a leading provider of AI-powered, sector-focused software and IT services impacting 40 million lives daily, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Moran Logistics, an established UK logistics company that serves major retailers such as Iceland, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Waitrose.Facing rapid growth and a competitive recruitment landscape, Moran Logistics identified the need to improve both operational efficiencies and people management processes to continue delivering exceptional services and support for employees. The collaboration will see Moran Logistics adopting OneAdvanced’s powerful Workforce Management Software Portfolio , including OneAdvanced’s HR Management System, Time and Attendance Software, Payroll System, and Eploy Applicant Tracking.Anwen Robinson, Senior Vice President at OneAdvanced, comments: “Moran Logistics' decision to partner with us is a powerful validation of our expertise and capabilities. They saw value in a more integrated approach to their workforce management technology, solving multiple challenges at once from talent acquisition all the way through to payroll. This partnership isn't just about implementing software; it's about streamlining processes and providing the tools and insights needed to drive smarter decision-making and long-term, sustainable growth. We are excited to support Moran Logistics on their transformation journey.”OneAdvanced’s HR Management System will act as a secure, centralised repository for employee data, facilitating access to critical information, simplifying absence management, and supporting strategic workforce decisions with comprehensive insights.Time & Attendance Software will help automate the recording of worked hours and synchronise attendance data with payroll systems, for accuracy and consistency. The HMRC-recognised Payroll system will automate payroll processes, ensuring compliance, and empowering employees with instant payslip access.Additionally, Eploy, a complete Applicant Tracking System and Recruitment CRM, will support Moran Logistics' hiring processes. By automating workflows such as candidate sourcing, engagement, interview scheduling, and onboarding, it will enhance efficiency, reduce time-to-hire, and create a smoother experience for both recruiters and hires.OneAdvanced’s deep industry knowledge and strong understanding of what it takes to manage a desk-free workforce has led to partnerships with many other leading logistics brands like DHL, Evri, and UPS. Moran Logistics is the latest of such partnerships, reinforcing OneAdvanced’s credibility in the industry.Learn more about how OneAdvanced can help you: https://www.oneadvanced.com/contact-us/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.