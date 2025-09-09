West Virginia to Celebrate National Voter Registration Day on September 16

Charleston, W.Va. – WV Secretary of State Kris Warner is proud to announce that West Virginia will join states across the nation in celebrating National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. This annual civic holiday is dedicated to encouraging eligible citizens to register to vote, reminding those already registered to update their registration if needed, and to raise awareness about the importance of participating in the democratic process.

“Voting is the cornerstone of our constitutional republic,” said Secretary Warner. “National Voter Registration Day is a great opportunity to remind West Virginians that their voice matters. Whether you’re registering for the first time or updating your information, it’s never been easier to get involved.”

Group Photo from the 2025 WV County Clerk Election Training Conference

Held in August at Canaan Valley State Park in Davis, WV.

The Secretary of State’s Office and county clerks will be hosting voter registration events across the state. Secretary Warner will visit high schools throughout the month of September, and the WVSOS Elections Division and Field Reps will be available to assist citizens with registering or updating their voter information.

Secretary Warner reminds voters that they can view their current voter registration or register to vote online at GoVoteWV.com. By entering some basic information, voters can complete the process in minutes. Those without a DMV-issued ID can begin the process online and submit their application by mail or in person to their county clerk’s office.

Secretary Warner emphasizes the importance of civic engagement, especially as the state prepares for the 2026 election cycle that begins on January 12, 2026, with candidate filing.

“We’re working hard to ensure that every eligible voter has the tools and information they need to safely and securely participate in our elections,” he said. "Working closely with all 55 county clerks, we want to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. West Virginia is leading the nation in election integrity and we will continue that effort."

For more information about voter registration, upcoming elections, or how to host a voter registration drive, visit sos.wv.gov, GoVoteWV.com, contact the local county clerk's office, or contact the WVSOS Elections Division at (304) 558-6000.