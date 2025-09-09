'The World of Hans Zimmer - A New Dimension' Delivers Electrifying Start to North American Tour

Opening Night of The World of Hans Zimmer - A New Dimension

A Full Live Orchestra Performing Zimmer’s Music, Including “The Dark Knight,” “Interstellar,” and “Inception,” Sweeps Opening Night Audience Off Its Feet

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World of Hans Zimmer – A New Dimension ( www.worldofhanszimmer.com ), the only official concert experience of its kind, made its North American debut on Friday, September 5 with an epic performance in Sunrise, Florida, with the crowd savoring every moment of the sonic spectacle. The internationally acclaimed production features Zimmer’s brand-new arrangement of the two-time Academy Awardwinner’s diverse collection of scores precisely synchronized with epic film sequences. The tour continues tomorrow night in Houston before heading to more than 20 arenas across North America through mid-October. Tickets are on sale now.Opening night was met with multiple standing ovations, and the crowd’s reaction was as dynamic and powerful as the music itself. Multiple GRAMMY-nominated Conductor Matt Dunkley, who has a long-standing professional partnership with Zimmer, lead the masterful symphony orchestra featuring top soloists from Zimmer’s talent pool including the world-class Odessa Orchestra & Friends and the extraordinary Nairobi Chamber Chorus. Zimmer, who does not perform live on stage, is the show’s curator, producer, and musical director.The World of Hans Zimmer tours have sold more than 1.2 million tickets worldwide since 2018. Zimmer’s extraordinary melodies and modern compositions have earned him a massive fanbase across multiple generations and continents. “A New Dimension” showcases a freshly arranged set from his beloved catalog.With more than 200 movie credits, Dunkley has collaborated extensively with Zimmer on blockbuster films including the third and fourth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, “Inception,” “The Dark Knight,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” “No Time To Die,” “Kung Fu Panda 3” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Beyond film, Dunkley has worked with artists like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and U2.The remaining North American tour schedule includes:Tue, Sep 9 | Houston, TX | Toyota CenterThu, Sep 11 | Duluth, GA | Gas South ArenaFri, Sep 12 | Raleigh, NC | Lenovo CenterSat, Sep 13 | Newark, NJ | Prudential CenterMon, Sep 15 | Pittsburgh, PA | Petersen Events CenterTue, Sep 16 | Philadelphia, PA | Liacouras CenterWed, Sep 17 | Boston, MA | TD GardenFri, Sep 19 | Ottawa, ON | Canadian Tire CentreSun, Sep 21 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank ArenaTue, Sep 23 | Fishers, IN | Fishers Event CenterThu, Sep 25 | St. Louis, MO | Chaifetz ArenaFri, Sep 26 | Chicago, IL | Allstate ArenaSat, Sep 27 | Minneapolis, MN | Target CenterMon, Sep 29 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies ArenaWed, Oct 1 | Denver, CO | Ball ArenaFri, Oct 3 | Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond ArenaSat, Oct 4 | Anaheim, CA | Honda CenterSun, Oct 5 | San Diego, CA | Pechanga ArenaTue, Oct 7 | Oakland, CA | Oakland ArenaThu, Oct 9 | Portland, OR | Moda CenterFri, Oct 10 | Everett, WA | Angel of the Winds ArenaSat, Oct 11 | Vancouver, BC | Pacific ColiseumFor more information, visit www.worldofhanszimmer.com Media AssetsAbout Semmel ConcertsSemmel Concerts Entertainment GmbH is one of the leading live-event promoters in Europe and has for years ranked among POLLSTAR’s Top 10 promoters worldwide. Together with CTS Eventim AG, Europe’s biggest ticket service provider, the company has taken on a leading national and international position under the EVENTIM LIVE entertainment network umbrella. The Semmel Concerts network has roughly 150 employees at eight offices throughout Germany. The company also holds shares in Promoters Group Munich and Arena Berlin Betriebs GmbH and has been the sole shareholder of Show Factory Entertainment GmbH in Vienna since 2020.In addition to the Semmel Concerts division, the company structure also includes Semmel Exhibitions and Semmel Artists & Events. Dieter Semmelmann is the CEO of the company. With a range of national and international themes and a variety of in-house productions, the company organizes more than 1,500 events with over 5 million visitors each year. Semmel Concerts Entertainment GmbH has earned several Live Entertainment Awards (LEA), including “Promoter of the Year."About Concerts West & AEG PresentsConcerts West and AEG Presents are world leaders in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, CW + AEG have an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community, and their tentpole festivals set the bar for the live music experience: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, British Summer Time Hyde Park, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and more. Global tours include The Rolling Stones, Sabrina Carpenter, Luke Combs, and more. With a wide network of clubs, theaters, arenas, and stadiums, CW + AEG caters to artist development and audience satisfaction.About Tomek ProductionsTomek Productions is based in Vienna, Austria, and develops multimedia concert concepts with a focus on film and media music. With events such as Hollywood in Vienna, which are broadcast worldwide on television, as well as international touring productions such as The World of Hans Zimmer, Tomek Productions has established itself as a market leader in the field of film and media music events. Tomek Productions’ Managing Director and Creative Director is Sandra Tomek. The concerts are staged as a creative interplay of music, visuals, light and space, creating a harmonious, captivating and emotional ambience.The World of Hans Zimmer on Social Media:Hans Zimmer on Social Media:

