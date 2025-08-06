OnPage Recognized for Sixth Consecutive Year in Gartner Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies, 2025

OnPage

OnPage is recognized in the Clinical Communication and Collaboration category for advancing real-time care team coordination and patient engagement

Being recognized by Gartner for a sixth year in a row underscores our commitment to transforming how healthcare professionals communicate in high-stakes, time-sensitive environments...” — Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a provider of an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform that ensures urgent alerts are never missed, today announced its inclusion for the sixth consecutive year in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Real-Time Health System Technologies, 2025. Named in the Clinical Communication and Collaboration (CC&C) category, OnPage’s recognition reinforces the company’s continued leadership and innovation in empowering clinicians and care teams to significantly improve their event detection and response.

“Being recognized by Gartner for a sixth year in a row underscores our commitment to transforming how healthcare professionals communicate in high-stakes, time-sensitive environments,” said Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage. “Our secure platform is purpose-built to accelerate response times, reduce clinical workload and ensure that care teams receive timely, actionable alerts so they can focus on delivering the highest quality patient care.”

According to the Gartner report, authored by analyst Barry Runyon, CC&C platforms “improve situational awareness surrounding the patient and information sharing at the point of care and during care transitions.” OnPage’s placement in this category reflects its proven ability to streamline communication across care teams while enhancing patient safety, improving throughput and supporting clinician well-being.

OnPage’s clinical communication system enables seamless, HIPAA-compliant messaging and alerting across the continuum of care, from acute and ambulatory settings to virtual and post-acute care. With features such as persistent alerting, on-call schedules, escalation policies and real-time audit trails, OnPage ensures that critical alerts reach the right provider at the right time, every time.

The Gartner report emphasizes the growing importance of CC&C solutions in not only facilitating real-time collaboration between physicians, nurses and allied health teams, but also in extending communication to patients, caregivers and families. These capabilities are essential for virtual care, patient engagement and care coordination—key drivers of efficiency and improved outcomes in modern health systems.

Gartner also highlights that CC&C solutions must support interoperability across adjacent systems, such as nurse call, interactive patient care and alarm management platforms, to deliver on the full promise of the emerging care team collaboration (CTC) ecosystem. OnPage's open API architecture and integrations with EHRs, scheduling tools and device alarms position it well to meet these critical needs.

About OnPage

OnPage Corporation empowers healthcare organizations and IT teams to significantly improve their event detection and response with an advanced, secure critical communication and collaboration platform. By unifying automation, secure messaging, collaboration and real-time analytical insights, OnPage’s purpose-built platform supports complex workflows with unmatched precision and ensures that urgent alerts are never missed. For healthcare organizations, OnPage offers an all-in-one, HIPAA-compliant clinical communication platform designed to accelerate response times, improve coordination, enhance patient outcomes and reduce risks. For IT teams, OnPage provides an automated incident alert management and on-call scheduling platform, streamlining incident response by delivering persistent, real-time alerts to the right on-call engineers, reducing mean time to resolution and boosting operational efficiency. OnPage's solutions are widely adopted across various industries, including healthcare, IT and managed services, manufacturing and field services. Founded in 2011, OnPage is certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and actively champions women-owned businesses to drive impactful change. For more information, visit https://www.onpage.com.

OnPage Clinical Communication and Collaboration Platform

