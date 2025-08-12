Rhondia LLC Acquires Salesforce ISV Partner Vision-e — Appoints Rhondia Turano CEO to Drive Global Growth and Innovation

A Salesforce ISV Partner Since 2011, Vision-e Embarks on Its Next Chapter of Platform Growth and Customer-Focused Innovation

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhondia LLC, led by senior executive and entrepreneur Rhondia Turano, has acquired Infield Sales Pro LLC (dba Vision-e). A Salesforce ISV Partner since 2011, Vision-e is recognized as a leader in secure, native lead capture, mapping, and digital business card solutions. Rhondia will serve as CEO, bringing more than 25 years of Fortune 500 leadership, high-growth scaling, and mission-driven innovation.

Rhondia’s career includes managing multibillion-dollar operations, leading global digital transformations, and launching technology platforms that deliver measurable results. Vision-e serves more than one million users worldwide — including government agencies, global enterprises, small and mid-sized businesses, and non-profits — with seamless, secure, and scalable Salesforce-native solutions.

“Salesforce is the center of today’s customer ecosystem—and Vision-e is built to make that ecosystem smarter, faster, and more secure,” said Rhondia. “Whether it’s scanning trade show and event badges, capturing business cards, mapping account data, or deploying digital business cards across an enterprise, our mission is clear: simplify and secure every customer touchpoint—with solutions that are fully native, intuitive to deploy, and built to scale.”

Vision-e’s Salesforce-native platform includes:

Vision-e Scan – Capture trade show and event badges, business cards, QR codes, and NFC cards directly into Salesforce with world-class OCR. Add notes, capture consent, and link each interaction to Salesforce campaigns.

Vision-e Maps – If it’s in Salesforce, you can map it—customers, suppliers, assets, and more—to plan efficiently, boost productivity, and cut costs.

Digital Business Cards – Share fully branded, eco-friendly, and instantly updatable contact details securely—no reprints, no delays, no waste.

Vision-e maintains the highest security standards—GDPR compliant, SOC 2 Type 2, and ISO certified—and operates under the guiding principle “Security Begins at Hello.” The company’s team includes Salesforce Certified Administrators, Sales Cloud Consultants, and Marketing Cloud Account Engagement Consultants, providing deep platform expertise, strategic guidance, and native Salesforce support.

Rhondia began her career in technology, developing custom software solutions before advancing into Fortune 500 leadership. One of her earliest corporate roles involved working with IT teams at Owens-Illinois to ensure global quality systems were Y2K-ready. Returning to her tech roots, she leads Vision-e into its next chapter—driving innovation, enabling customers to “Engage Everywhere,” and creating lasting impact across the Salesforce ecosystem.

