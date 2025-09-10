Arsenal Credit Union Names Richard Preble as New President and CEO

Mr. Richard Preble - Incoming President and CEO, Arsenal Credit Union

What stood out to us about Richard was not only his impressive leadership experience, but also his forward-looking vision for the future of Arsenal Credit Union.” — Mr. Gary Dierks, Chairman - Arsenal Credit Union Board of Directors

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After conducting a comprehensive six-month search for a new President and Chief Executive Officer that contained highly qualified candidates from across the industry, the Arsenal Credit Union Board of Directors is pleased to announce Mr. Richard Preble formerly of Black Hills Credit Union, has been named as the next President and CEO to lead Arsenal Credit Union, effective September 29, 2025.

Mr. Preble previously held the position of Chief Experience Officer while at Black Hills Credit Union and replaces long-time CEO Linda Allen who led Arsenal for 31 years prior to announcing her retirement back in early April of this year.

Arsenal Credit Union retained the services of Cornerstone League to assist the Board of Directors in the executive search. Mr. Gary Dierks, Chairman of the Arsenal Board of Directors indicated, Cornerstone provided the board an exceptional field of candidates and added considerable value to the selection process. What stood out to us about Richard was not only his impressive leadership experience, but also his forward-looking vision for the future of Arsenal Credit Union. He has a proven ability to guide credit unions through growth, change, and innovation while staying true to their mission.

Richard believes deeply in the power of teams, the importance of listening, and the idea that when we work together with purpose, there are no limits to what can be achieved. We believe that, based on his experience, values, and background of success at other credit unions, he is the best fit for Arsenal Credit Union to lead us into the future at this time.

Mr. Preble conveyed "I am honored to join Arsenal Credit Union; its heritage and tradition has been about people helping people since 1948. I look forward to serving our members and the greater St. Louis area and building on the Arsenal traditions."

Mr. Preble and his family are excited about their upcoming relocation to the St. Louis, MO metro area. The board is confident in Richard and is eager to begin this next chapter together, and we are inspired by what lies ahead!

About Arsenal Credit Union

Founded in 1948 by eight employees of the National Geospatial- Intelligence Agency (NGA), Arsenal Credit Union has been a non-profit credit union serving its 30,000 plus members for over 77 years in the metropolitan St. Louis area. With over $420 million in assets Arsenal currently ranks in the top ten of all credit unions operating in Missouri.

Since its humble beginnings, Arsenal has expanded its footprint and its ability to provide financial and community support to the Missouri counties of St. Louis, Jefferson, Washington, St. Francois, Franklin, and Ste. Genevieve. In addition, Arsenal supports Missouri zip codes in Jasper County (64801), Miller County (65026), Camden County (65049, 65065), and Morgan County (65072) where it has permission to operate.

Headquartered in Arnold Missouri, with additional branch locations in Webster and Florissant Missouri, the credit union provides easy access to its membership and commercial accounts. It also supports an array of online and digital financial tools which allow members to easily do their financial transactions regardless of location.

Arsenal Credit Union is authorized to serve the Illinois counties of St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, and Randolph and currently has a branch location in Swansea Illinois. Arsenal’s mission and vision is to provide financial independence and security to members and residents who reside within the geographical areas we serve. Its employees adhere to the mission of “People helping People,” through their support of Arsenal’s Community Impact fund and the numerous grants they seek on an annual basis to optimize their positive impact on neighboring communities.

