Arsenal Credit Union Awards over $8,800 to students for good grades

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 250 local K-12 students were awarded a combined $8,800 for their good grades as part of Arsenal Credit Union’s Academic All Stars Program. Arsenal paid students $4 for every A on their report card, which was an increase over the initial amount of $1 an A. Also, this year the program was extended to students in grades 9-12 to ensure students of all ages were acknowledged for their academic achievements.

This year, the maximum amount of money a student could earn for their grades was $50. Of the students who submitted, 66 received this amount.

“This year’s Academic All Stars Program saw record-breaking participation with more report cards submitted than in any of the program’s 17 years. It’s incredibly inspiring to see so many hardworking students recognized for their academic achievements. We’re proud to support a generation that’s so committed to their education,” said Jenny Remes, Marketing Manager at Arsenal Credit Union.

Arsenal has invested over $30,000 into its youth members so far this year through various programs such as scholarships for high school seniors, Cash for Grades and giving bonuses to new kids club members. No matter the age, Arsenal invests in you.

About Arsenal Credit Union

Founded in 1948 by eight employees of the National Geospatial- Intelligence Agency (NGA), Arsenal Credit Union has been a non-profit credit union serving its 30,000 plus members for over 75 years in the metropolitan St. Louis area. With over $420 million in assets Arsenal currently ranks in the top ten of all credit unions operating in Missouri. Since its humble beginnings, Arsenal has expanded its footprint and its ability to provide financial and community support to the Missouri counties of St. Louis, Jefferson, Washington, St. Francois, Franklin, and Ste. Genevieve. In addition, Arsenal supports Missouri zip codes in Jasper County (64801), Miller County (65026), Camden County (65049, 65065), and Morgan County (65072) where it has permission to operate.

Headquartered in Arnold Missouri, with additional branch locations in Webster and Florissant Missouri, the credit union provides easy access to its membership and commercial accounts. It also supports an array of online and digital financial tools which allow members to easily do their financial transactions regardless of location. Arsenal Credit Union is authorized to serve the Illinois counties of St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, and Randolph and currently has a branch location in Swansea Illinois.

Arsenal’s mission and vision is to provide financial independence and security to members and residents who reside within the geographical areas we serve. Its employees adhere to the mission of “People helping People,” through their support of Arsenal’s Community Impact fund and the numerous grants they seek on an annual basis to optimize their positive impact on neighboring communities.

Arsenal Credit Union Contacts:

Jewell Wood

Digital Marketing Coordinator

314.919.1039

